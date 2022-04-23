TJ Reid returns with 10 points in Kilkenny rout of Laois

Leinster SHC: Kilkenny 2-34 Laois 1-14

Another big Leinster SHC win for Kilkenny, crowned by an impressive performance by top scorer TJ Reid on his first start of 2022, though this could be where the maulings end for the Cats.

Reid struck 10 points, seven from placed balls, as Kilkenny cruised to a 23-point win over Laois at Nowlan Park, a similar bludgeoning to the one Brian Cody's dished out to Westmeath in Round 1.

Eoin Cody's 1-5, 0-6 from Adrian Mullen and substitute Tom Phelan's 1-1 were all significant too as Kilkenny moved to the head of the Leinster SHC table.

But the scale of the challenges will rise significantly from here on with Galway next up, at Pearse Stadium, followed by a trip to Dublin and then a tie against Wexford.

Still, Kilkenny couldn't do much more than beat the opposition in front of them and they certainly did that, mowing down Laois and recording 18 wides in the process.

The first-half stats told a tale of Kilkenny's dominance in the possession stakes; 1-20 on the scoreboard and a whopping dozen wides registered also.

In defence of Laois, an already tough assignment was made all the more difficult by a spate of injuries which seriously limited boss Cheddar Plunkett's options.

Captain Podge Delaney and key forward Ross King both picked up injuries in the Round 1 defeat to Dublin while Ben Conroy, Mark Kavanagh, Stephen 'Picky' Maher and Willie Dunphy were already ruled out.

It didn't help Laois that Kilkenny, in contrast, finally welcomed back talisman Reid to first team duty.

Cats chief Cody also handed recalls to Conor Browne, James Maher and John Donnnelly, all of whom, like Reid, came on in their 5-23 to 1-19 drubbing of Westmeath last weekend.

It was one-way traffic from the off and while Kilkenny were frustrated by their ever rising wides tally, they pulled decisively clear in scoring terms thanks to points from the likes of Padraig Walsh, Maher, Mullen and the influential Donnelly, opening up a 0-9 to 0-3 lead after 18 minutes.

Reid, Mullen and Cody, all from county and Leinster title holders Ballyhale Shamrocks, then struck five points between them to stretch the deficit out to 10 points.

Laois were completely overrun and not even the deployment of Fiachra C Fennell as a seventh defender, roving between the full- and half-back lines, could stop Kilkenny's march forward.

Fennell picked up a booking for a high challenge on Billy Ryan, the only one of the Kilkenny forwards who didn't score in the opening half, perhaps explaining his substitution at the break.

Cody was twice denied goals, first shooting into the side-netting and then thwarted by goalkeeper Enda Rowland, though finally delivered in the 30th minute.

It was Paddy Deegan who boomed the long ball goalwards and Cody beat a couple of Laois defenders in the air before converting from close range on the right.

The strike appeared to kill Laois off for good with Kilkenny reaching the interval 1-20 to 0-6 to the good.

Laois pulled back a goal in the second-half, when Paddy Purcell slalomed through for a handsome three-pointer in the 57th minute, but the game was long since up at that stage with Walter Walsh, Cody and Mullen all tagging on points for Kilkenny.

The hosts' second goal arrived through Phelan in the 63rd minute after an excellent move involving the ever threatening Mullen.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid (0-10, 7 frees); E Cody (1-5); A Mullen (0-6); T Phelan (1-1); W Walsh, P Walsh (0-4); J Donnelly, J Maher (0-2).

Laois scorers: P Purcell (1-2, 0-1 free); PJ Scully (0-4, 4 frees); C Dwyer (0-3): J Keyes, A Corby, C Byrne, R Mullaney, C McEvoy (0-1).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; H Lawlor, T Walsh; P Deegan; M Carey, C Browne, M Butler; J Maher, A Mullen; W Walsh, P Walsh, J Donnelly; B Ryan, TJ Reid, E Cody.

Subs: S Walsh for Ryan (h/t); T Phelan for Donnelly (46); R Reid for Deegan (49); C Delaney for Lawlor (56); D Corcoran for T Walsh (62).

LAOIS: E Rowland; S Downey, C McEvoy, D Hartnett; FC Fennell; J Kelly, L O'Connell, R Mullaney; P Purcell, A Corby; C Dwyer, M Dowling, J Walsh; J Keyes, PJ Scully.

Subs: C Byrne for Walsh (44); E Killeen for Corby (50); B McGinley for Dowling (57); J Maher for Scully (69); P Dunne for O'Connell (69).

Ref: L Gordon (Galway).