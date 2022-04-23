Blow for Limerick as Cian Lynch hobbles off with injury 

The reigning hurler of the year looked to have suffered a hamstring injury.
23 April 2022; Cian Lynch of Limerick awaits medical attention during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 match between Limerick and Waterford at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 19:34
Larry Ryan

Munster and All-Ireland champions Limerick suffered a blow to their prospects of retaining both titles when Cian Lynch limped off with injury in the first half of their Munster round-robin meeting with Waterford this evening.

Reigning hurler of the year Lynch was replaced by Cathal O'Neill inside the first 10 minutes of the game, hobbling off with what looks like a hamstring injury.

If that is the case, he would have to be a doubt for Limerick's remaining two games in the round-robin series against Tipperary and Clare.

The Munster final is fixed for June 5.

It is the latest injury blow to John Kiely's side, with Seamus Flanagan and Kyle Hayes also joining long-term absentee Peter Casey on the sidelines.

Waterford also lost Iarlaith Daly to an ankle injury during the first half of this evening's game.

#Limerick GAA
