Donal Burke shines again as Dublin hold on for crucial win over Wexford

Dublin looked full value for victory for long stretches and led by six points midway through the second half.
Wexford's Simon Donohoe and Rain McBride of Dublin

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 18:38

Leinster SHC: Wexford 0-23 Dublin 0-24

Donal Burke, who starred last week against Laois was on song again for Dublin, hitting 11 points in a one-point win in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

But Wexford rallied in the final 20 minutes and could have been closer had Dublin keeper Seán Brennan not brilliantly saved a Mark Fanning penalty.

The home side continued to chip away at the Dublin lead, however, helped by the sending off of Cian O'Callaghan on a second yellow card. 

Rory O'Connor carried the fight all afternoon, Damien Reck hit a brace of points and Lee Chin was on target from a free as the gap was down to a point late in injury time.

Wexford had a last-gasp chance to level it but overplayed the ball in an attempt to set up the perfect opportunity.

It was a deserved win for Mattie Kenny's side despite the late nerves, coping well against the strong breeze in the second half, after a four-point halftime lead looked narrow in the circumstances.

More to follow

 

