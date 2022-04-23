Kerry impress in 15-point Joe McDonagh Cup win

Three-goal Kingdom too strong for Carlow
Kerry impress in 15-point Joe McDonagh Cup win

17 July 2021; Pádraig Boyle of Kerry during the Joe McDonagh Cup Final match between Westmeath and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 15:04
Netwatch Cullen Park

Joe McDonagh Cup: Kerry 3-21 Carlow 0-15

Goals from Pádraig Boyle, Jordan Conway and 

Niall Mulcahy helped Kerry to a comfortable win over Carlow in the Joe McDonagh Cup tie at Netwatch Cullen Park this afternoon.


Report to follow... 

#Kerry GAA
