Kerry impress in 15-point Joe McDonagh Cup win

Kerry 3-21 Carlow 0-15
Goals from Pádraig Boyle, Jordan Conway and
Niall Mulcahy helped Kerry to a comfortable win over Carlow in the Joe McDonagh Cup tie at Netwatch Cullen Park this afternoon.
Report to follow...
Saturday, April 23, 2022 - 1:00 PM
Friday, April 22, 2022 - 9:00 PM
Friday, April 22, 2022 - 9:00 PM