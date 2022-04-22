Canavan's class guides Tyrone past brave Breffni resistance 

Tyrone 0-11 Cavan 0-10

Tyrone came good in the second half to overcome Cavan and lift the Ulster U20 Championship title by the narrowest of margins.

Ruairi Canavan’s accuracy from frees helped the Red Hands over the line at Brewster Park as they survived a furious first-half onslaught from a Cavan side that failed to translate its dominance into scores.

Early scores from Darragh Lovett and Fionntan O’Reilly got Cavan off to a lively start, and by the tenth minute they led by 0-4 to 0-1.

Canavan got Tyrone’s challenge going with a couple of converted frees, but outstanding midfielder Brian O’Rourke, with a couple of terrific long-range points, pushed the Breffni side into a three-points lead.

Their dominance was not reflected on the score-board, however, Conor Cush and Canavan reducing the deficit, and at the break, Cavan held a slender 0-6 to 0-5 advantage.

But Tyrone stepped up the tempo in the second half, with Canavan displaying his placed ball accuracy to devastating effect, pushing his side in front for the first time in the 52nd minute.

Gavin Potter put their three ahead, and two late Daire Madden scores were not enough to rescue a fading Cavan effort.

Tyrone scorers: R Canavan (0-7, 7f), R McHugh, B Conway, C Cush, G Potter 0-1 each

Cavan scorers: D Lovett, F O’Reilly (3f) 0-3 each, B O’Rourke, D Maddden 0-2 each

Tyrone: S McMenamin; M Rafferty, B Conway, E Corry; J Donaghy, S Donaghy, N Devlin; R McHugh, M McGleenan; C Cush, C Bogue, C Daly; S O’Donnell, L McGarrity, R Canavan.

Subs: G Potter for McGarrity (33), C Devlin for Cush (51)

Cavan: J Norris; C Brady, C Reilly, E Hartin; N Carolan, C Leddy, C McKeogh; E Kelly, B O’Rourke; P Devine, F O’Reilly, T Madden; D Lovett, F Smith, T Farrelly.

Subs: C Reilly for Smith (h-t), D Madden (0-2 for Farrelly (40), C Casey for Devine (46), C McCabe for McKeogh (52), S Og McGearty for Kelly (57)

Referee: E McFeely (Donegal).