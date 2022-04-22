McGrath and McCormack drafted in by Tipp as Clare call on Duggan

John McGrath and Dan McCormack have been drafted into the Tipperary team for Sunday’s must-win Munster SHC game at home to Clare.

McCormack is rewarded for his two-point contribution off the bench last weekend in Walsh Park with a starting berth at midfield for Tipperary’s Round 2 fixture.

Alan Flynn is the player who makes way in the middle of the field, with John McGrath coming in at corner-forward for the injured Conor Bowe.

On the Clare side, corner-forward Peter Duggan will make his first championship appearance for the county since June of 2019. There is no place in the starting line-up for Shane O’Donnell who returned to the Banner fold in recent weeks after sitting out the 2021 championship because of a head injury.

The same as the aforementioned McCormack, Waterford’s Jamie Barron and Austin Gleeson were two others who made a telling impact when introduced at half-time in Walsh Park last Sunday. The pair provided four points between them in Waterford’s come-from-behind win, but manager Liam Cahill has decided to again hold the two in reserve as he has named an unchanged team for this evening’s game against All-Ireland champions Limerick.

Elsewhere, Cillian O’Connor will make his first start for the Mayo footballers in 10 months in tomorrow’s Connacht semi-final against Galway.

O’Connor, who is one of four changes to the Mayo team from the side that fell heavily to Kerry in the League final, has not started a game for the green and red since damaging his Achilles tendon in last June's Division 2 promotion play-off against Clare.

Also coming into the Mayo team is full-back Oisín Mullin, half-back Eoghan McLaughlin, and half-forward Kevin McLoughin. Dropping out are Rory Brickenden, Enda Hession, Jack Carney, and the injured Jordan Flynn.

CLARE (Munster SHC v Tipperary): E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan J Conlon, D McInerney; S Golden, C Malone; R Taylor, T Kelly, D Fitzgerald; P Duggan, S Meehan, I Galvin.

TIPPERARY (Munster SHC v Clare): B Hogan; C Barrett, J Quigley, C Morgan; D Quirke, R Maher, S Kennedy; D McCormack, B Heffernan; J Forde, N McGrath, M Breen; J Morris, M Kehoe, J McGrath.

WATERFORD (Munster SHC v Limerick): S O'Brien; C Gleeson, C Prunty, S McNulty; J Fagan, T de Búrca, C Daly; D Lyons, C Lyons; N Montgomery, J Prendergast, P Curran; D Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, M Kiely.

GALWAY (Leinster SHC v Westmeath): É Murphy; J Grealish, Daithí Burke, D Morrissey; P Mannion, G McInerney, F Burke; J Cooney, T Monaghan; David Burke, C Cooney, C Fahy; E Niland, B Concannon, C Mannion.

DUBLIN (Leinster SHC v Wexford): S Brennan; J Bellew, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; D Ryan, P Smyth, J Madden; C Burke, C Crummey; D Burke, R McBride, D Sutcliffe; A Mellett, R Hayes, F Whitely.

LAOIS (Leinster SHC v Kilkenny): E Rowland; D Hartnett, S Downey, F Fennell; R Mullaney, L O’Connell, C McEvoy; A Corby, J Kelly; C Dwyer, P Purcell, J Keyes; M Dowling, J Walsh, PJ Scully.

GALWAY (Connacht SFC v Mayo): C Gleeson; L Silke, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy, M Tierney; F Ó Laoí, N Daly, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.

MAYO (Connacht SFC v Galway): R Byrne; L Keegan, O Mullin, P O’Hora; S Coen, M Plunkett, E McLaughlin; A O’Shea, M Ruane; K McLoughlin, R O’Donoghue, C Loftus; J Carr, J Doherty, C O'Connor.