McGrath and McCormack drafted in by Tipp as Clare call on Duggan

Waterford opt to keep Barron and Gleeson in reserve as Cillian O'Connor is named to make his first Mayo start in 10 months
McGrath and McCormack drafted in by Tipp as Clare call on Duggan

Forcing his way: Tipperary have brought Dan McCormack into their starting team for Sunday's must-win clash with Clare. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 22:05
Eoghan Cormican

John McGrath and Dan McCormack have been drafted into the Tipperary team for Sunday’s must-win Munster SHC game at home to Clare.

McCormack is rewarded for his two-point contribution off the bench last weekend in Walsh Park with a starting berth at midfield for Tipperary’s Round 2 fixture.

Alan Flynn is the player who makes way in the middle of the field, with John McGrath coming in at corner-forward for the injured Conor Bowe.

On the Clare side, corner-forward Peter Duggan will make his first championship appearance for the county since June of 2019. There is no place in the starting line-up for Shane O’Donnell who returned to the Banner fold in recent weeks after sitting out the 2021 championship because of a head injury.

The same as the aforementioned McCormack, Waterford’s Jamie Barron and Austin Gleeson were two others who made a telling impact when introduced at half-time in Walsh Park last Sunday. The pair provided four points between them in Waterford’s come-from-behind win, but manager Liam Cahill has decided to again hold the two in reserve as he has named an unchanged team for this evening’s game against All-Ireland champions Limerick.

Elsewhere, Cillian O’Connor will make his first start for the Mayo footballers in 10 months in tomorrow’s Connacht semi-final against Galway.

O’Connor, who is one of four changes to the Mayo team from the side that fell heavily to Kerry in the League final, has not started a game for the green and red since damaging his Achilles tendon in last June's Division 2 promotion play-off against Clare.

Also coming into the Mayo team is full-back Oisín Mullin, half-back Eoghan McLaughlin, and half-forward Kevin McLoughin. Dropping out are Rory Brickenden, Enda Hession, Jack Carney, and the injured Jordan Flynn.

CLARE (Munster SHC v Tipperary): E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan J Conlon, D McInerney; S Golden, C Malone; R Taylor, T Kelly, D Fitzgerald; P Duggan, S Meehan, I Galvin.

TIPPERARY (Munster SHC v Clare): B Hogan; C Barrett, J Quigley, C Morgan; D Quirke, R Maher, S Kennedy; D McCormack, B Heffernan; J Forde, N McGrath, M Breen; J Morris, M Kehoe, J McGrath.

WATERFORD (Munster SHC v Limerick): S O'Brien; C Gleeson, C Prunty, S McNulty; J Fagan, T de Búrca, C Daly; D Lyons, C Lyons; N Montgomery, J Prendergast, P Curran; D Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, M Kiely.

GALWAY (Leinster SHC v Westmeath): É Murphy; J Grealish, Daithí Burke, D Morrissey; P Mannion, G McInerney, F Burke; J Cooney, T Monaghan; David Burke, C Cooney, C Fahy; E Niland, B Concannon, C Mannion.

DUBLIN (Leinster SHC v Wexford): S Brennan; J Bellew, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; D Ryan, P Smyth, J Madden; C Burke, C Crummey; D Burke, R McBride, D Sutcliffe; A Mellett, R Hayes, F Whitely.

LAOIS (Leinster SHC v Kilkenny): E Rowland; D Hartnett, S Downey, F Fennell; R Mullaney, L O’Connell, C McEvoy; A Corby, J Kelly; C Dwyer, P Purcell, J Keyes; M Dowling, J Walsh, PJ Scully.

GALWAY (Connacht SFC v Mayo): C Gleeson; L Silke, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy, M Tierney; F Ó Laoí, N Daly, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.

MAYO (Connacht SFC v Galway): R Byrne; L Keegan, O Mullin, P O’Hora; S Coen, M Plunkett, E McLaughlin; A O’Shea, M Ruane; K McLoughlin, R O’Donoghue, C Loftus; J Carr, J Doherty, C O'Connor.

More in this section

A general view of the Galway dressing room 16/6/2019 Tomás Tierney: The last man to have played for both Galway and Mayo
Waterford v Tipperary - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 Jamie Barron and Austin Gleeson named on bench for Limerick clash
Keith Earls on his way to scoring a try 22/4/2022 Munster keep their momentum going with win in Ulster
#Mayo GAA
Ruairi McHugh with Brian O'Rourke 22/4/2022

Canavan's class guides Tyrone past brave Breffni resistance 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices