Weekend Hurling previews: Champions have the tactical drop on Deise

SATURDAY

Munster SHC, Rd 2: Limerick v Waterford, TUS Gaelic Grounds 7pm (S. Stack, Dublin) Live Sky Sports.

To paraphrase William Wallace, if Waterford had one chance, one chance, to beat Limerick this year when would it be? An All-Ireland final, of course, but this would be the next best, even better than a Munster final. Why? Well, beating Limerick in a Munster final runs the risk of facing an avenged version of them on July 17. Besides, John Kiely doesn’t seem to mind the idea of an All-Ireland quarter-final and avoiding a four-week gap to an All-Ireland semi-final. Waterford will be revved up but Limerick should be ready and as both can go at this hammer and tongs, its billing of the clash is lofty. Tadhg de Búrca will need to improve from last Sunday but is more than capable. Tom Morrissey rarely puts in successive iffy shifts either. In what should be a claustrophobic game where work-rates should be even, it will be the team who creates the most space that should win. Limerick have a better knack of doing that and may also have the tactical drop on Waterford.

Verdict: Limerick.

Leinster SHC, Rd 2: Wexford v Dublin, Chadwicks Wexford Park 5pm (F. Horgan, Tipperary) Live Sky Sports.

Neither team set the world alight last weekend although Wexford will be encouraged by how they rescued a point against Galway. Drop another one here and they will do extremely well to make a Leinster final spot. However, the physical test presented by Galway will set them up for the visit of a similarly conditioned Dublin side who still lack a goal threat. Not that Wexford are great shakes themselves when it comes to raising the green flag but there is more on the line for them here and they should squeak it.

Verdict: Wexford.

Kilkenny v Laois, UPMC Nowlan Park 5.30pm (L. Gordan, Galway).

Kilkenny pulled away from Westmeath in the closing stages, which wasn’t exactly reflective of the general play. Then again, they hardly pushed past third gear. They will look to shift up a little here as they count down the days to facing Henry Shefflin’s Galway in Salthill and in turn their mainstays should receive more game-time.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Galway v Westmeath, Pearse Stadium 6pm (P. Murphy, Carlow).

A game with more meaning for Davy Glennon than most others as he returns to face his native county. Pity he won’t be able to take on his younger brother Ronan who is injured but it’s all about damage control for the visitors. Galway will be hurt by losing a point in Wexford in controversial circumstances while they need a solution to Conor Whelan’s injury.

Verdict: Galway.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Rd 2: Carlow v Kerry, Netwatch Cullen Park 1pm (S. Hynes, Galway).

Losing to Down at home wasn’t a shock for Kerry given the players that are out injured but it is a setback and puts them on the backfoot. Carlow opened their account with a heavy win over Meath but may not be steeled as much as Kerry.

Verdict: Kerry.

Offaly v Meath, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park 2pm (M. Kennedy, Tipperary).

Losing as they did to Antrim last weekend, there’s bound to be a soreness in the Offaly group. So long as they harness that pain now, they can still make the final. Meath shouldn’t trouble them.

Verdict: Offaly.

Christy Ring Cup (Rd 3): Sligo v Wicklow, Markievicz Park 12.30pm (J. Connors, Donegal). All about survival for these two and the venue may prove to be the marginal gain for Sligo. Verdict: Sligo; Kildare v Derry, St Conleth's Park 2pm (C. Cunning, Antrim): One or both 100% records will go here and for Derry theirs extends to the start of the league. Playing a division higher than the visitors may count for Kildare in the end. Verdict: Kildare; London v Mayo, McGovern Park, Ruislip 4pm (C. Mooney, Dublin): London put four goals past Mayo in their league clash back in February. The margin should be better if the result the same. Verdict: London;

Nicky Rackard Cup (Rd 3): Donegal v Roscommon, O’Donnell Park 2pm (C. McDonald, Antrim): Both teams are coming off a couple of wins but Donegal were competing and winning against stronger teams in the league. Verdict: Donegal; Tyrone v Armagh, Carrickmore 2pm (T. Conway, Derry): Tyrone’s rich vein of form should continue against their neighbours if they have enjoyed some dingdong battles. Verdict: Tyrone.

Lory Meagher Cup (Rd 3): Longford v Louth, Pearse Park 2pm (J. Judge, Sligo): The losers here can say goodbye to any promotion hopes. Louth to shade it. Verdict: Louth.

SUNDAY

Munster SHC, Rd 2: Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium 2pm (J. Owens, Wexford) Live RTÉ.

Clare are skimming the ground they are so far under the radar but for a group of supporters traditionally not shy of travelling, they may not have much backing in Thurles. Expectations in Tipperary may be modest, but the home voices will be needed more than ever. A second successive defeat and they can all but wave goodbye to their chances of getting out of Munster. Win and they should have something to fight for going into the final round. Clare will hope Tipperary exerted themselves in Waterford. They have the firepower and Tony Kelly to beat the home team but the questions about their back-line haven’t gone away. We’re tempted to call a draw but so much is on the line for Tipperary that they must produce more than a performance like they did in Walsh Park.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Rd 2: Down v Antrim, McKenna Park, Ballycran 2pm (J. Keenan, Wicklow).

If Antrim aren’t sitting up and taking notice of what Down are achieving, they will suffer but they will be buoyed by the dramatic win over Offaly and Ballycran isn’t as much a step into the unknown for them as it might be for other teams.

Verdict: Antrim.

Nicky Rackard Cup (Rd 3): Fermanagh v Warwickshire, Brewster Park 1pm (B. Keon, Galway) - Fermanagh to pick up their first win against fellow pointless Warwickshire. Verdict: Fermanagh.

Lory Meagher Cup (Rd 3): Cavan v Lancashire, Kingspan Breffni 11.30 am (C. McDonald, Antrim) - Cavan can push themselves away from bottom spot. Verdict: Cavan; Leitrim v Monaghan, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 2 pm (A. McAleer, Donegal) - Both teams are making shapes for promotion. Monaghan’s shouts are louder. Verdict: Monaghan.