Wexford must change approach, warns Billy Byrne

Wexford’s success in earning a share of the spoils last Saturday against Henry Shefflin’s Galway cannot and should not mask the many deficiencies in their below-par display.

Instead of issuing a response to their League semi-final fiasco, Wexford were so terribly flat in the opening half of their Leinster opener and were only left in the game because of maroon misfiring and the accumulation of 10 Galway wides inside 22 minutes.

Dublin visit Wexford Park this Saturday and there are two areas, according to 1996 All-Ireland winner Billy Byrne, where Wexford simply have to modify their approach if they are to avoid a repeat of the problems that were so manifest last weekend.

Both tweaks are intertwined, explains Byrne, so a change in one department should help improve matters in the other.

The first is Wexford’s approach to the opposition puckout, or rather their willingness to allow the opposition play a short restart and then work possession out from the back.

Last Saturday, Galway won 18 of their 25 puckouts. Far more telling, though, is that 11 of these 18 successful restarts were gathered by full-back Daithí Burke (eight) and corner-back Darren Morrissey (three). That Galway had taken aim 16 times at the Wexford posts inside the first 23 minutes had a lot to do with being gifted possession off their own restart.

Wexford’s facilitation of short Galway puckouts was rooted in the lack of Wexford shirts operating close to Éanna Murphy’s goal. On too many occasions in the first half did Conor McDonald find himself isolated and outnumbered as a one-man full-forward line.

What Byrne sees as imperative against Dublin is that Rory O’Connor keeps permanent station in the inside line and should Lee Chin make his first start of 2022, the former Wexford full-forward would also like to see him positioned deep in the opposition half.

“We are inclined to let the opposition take a short puckout and work it up the field, and we are not very good at dispossessing. And you won’t dispossess Dublin too handy, they have some physical backs,” said Byrne.

“Galway’s two midfielders got six points. That will tell you the amount of possession they were getting and that we were giving to them from their own puckout, from Éanna Murphy giving it to Daithí Burke or Darren Morrissey and then out to Gearóid McInerney. These guys were able to carry it forward and work it up. If you give them enough pot shots from 70 metres out, okay Galway had wides, but they could have just as easily gone over.”

As well as shots from distance, Byrne said it would be criminal to afford the Dublin defenders time and space to pick out their forward colleagues given the extent to which Mattie Kenny’s attack troubled Wexford during their 16-point Walsh Cup final win over the Model County in January.

Avoiding a repeat of such, he added, can be achieved by going 15-on-15, as Wexford did when chasing the game against Galway.

“Conor McDonald is probably the most underrated hurler in the country given the damage he does by winning possession, but he needs more support up there. If we go 15-on-15, the opposition then have to go long with their puckouts, and our defence did well last Saturday when that happened.

“We have to try and get a victory this weekend because the last place you want to be going to and for everything to be in the melting pot is Nowlan Park.”