Conor Boylan set to replace Kyle Hayes in Limerick side to face Waterford

Munster rivals meet in Saturday evening’s Munster SHC Round 2 game in TUS Gaelic Grounds.
Conor Boylan takes Kyle Hayes’ spot in the one change to the Limerick team to face Waterford in Saturday evening’s Munster SHC Round 2 game in TUS Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 20:13

John Fogarty 

Conor Boylan takes Kyle Hayes’ spot in the one change to the Limerick team to face Waterford in Saturday evening’s Munster SHC Round 2 game in TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Hayes, who has been nursing a hamstring injury, was the first player replaced in the opening provincial win over Cork last Sunday. He is not among the substitutes with Adam English taking Na Piarsaigh man Boylan’s plan on the bench.

Boylan came on for Gearóid Hegarty in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. This game marks goalkeeper Nickie Quaid’s 50th championship game for Limerick.

LIMERICK (SHC v Cork): N. Quaid; S. Finn, M. Casey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), D. Morrissey; D. O’Donovan, W. O’Donoghue; G. Hegarty, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; A. Gillane, C. Boylan, G. Mulcahy. Subs: B. Hennessy, R. Connolly, A. Costello, C. Coughlan, A. English, R. English, R. Hanley, C. O’Neill, O. O’Reilly, D. Reidy, P. Ryan.

