Kerry concession may break Cork fixture impasse

KERRY GAA are leaning towards accommodating Cork’s request to return their May 7 Munster SFC game to Páirc Ui Rinn.

A meeting Wednesday of the key Kerry stakeholders in the decision concluded that travelling to a venue that is not part of the Cork-Kerry home and away agreement is still preferable to no game at all, and a consequent passage direct to the Munster football final. There is also concern in Jack O'Connor's squad at the continuing lack of certainty on the venue and the game itself, which is only sixteen days away.

Kerry chairman Patrick O’Sullivan is under intense pressure from local interests to keep the game in Killarney’s Fitzgerald Stadium, the preferred venue for the Munster Council. Local businesses still believe that an attendance of over 20,000 would be possible. However, at this stage, the provincial body accepts there is a greater possibility of Cork forfeiting the game than travelling to Fitzgerald Stadium.

Separately, it is understood Cork has formally requested of Kerry that they travel to Páirc Ui Rinn for the provincial semi-final.

Given the issue was of Cork’s making, there is a high degree of dissatisfaction with the entrenched position of their football squad and management on this, but acceptance too that nominating Páirc Ui Rinn as the venue early last month was ill-advised.

Kerry would still prefer the game was played at a neutral venue on a once-off basis, with the resumption of the home and away agreement in Páirc Ui Chaoimh in 2023, or when the counties next meet in Championship. Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds is on standby but Cork’s players have already rejected that alternative.

Back-channel communication is continuing but the reticence of the Cork squad appears firm, with most apparently sanguine with the fact they may have played their last competitive game of the year. If Cork forfeits the Munster clash with Kerry, they will be eliminated from the All-Ireland Championship.

Lost revenue to the Munster Council from its key football championship revenue generator would amount to around €300,000.

Any change of venue back to Cork will require ratification by the provincial executive. Only then will Cork be advised of a decision, though their works are ongoing to increase the capacity of Páirc U Rinn above 11,000 in the hope of a resolution.

Whether the game goes ahead or not, Cork’s talisman Ian Maguire will not be available. The St Finbarr’s midfielder fractured a bone in his hand during a challenge game last weekend and will be out for between four and six weeks.

Last year’s Cork football captain has already been seen by orthopedic surgeon David Morrissey this week, with the injury not requiring surgery.

Maguire has been Cork’s most consistent performer in recent campaigns and his absence from midfield leaves a sizeable void that either the returning Brian Hartnett or Paul Walsh will be asked to fill.

Walsh saw no game-time at all during the League because of injury, while Hartnett's League involvement amounted to 11 minutes at the end of the Offaly win in Round 7.

Defender Maurice Shanley and corner-forward Damien Gore are another two who did not feature during the League because of injury that will be available for the Kerry clash.

It remains to be seen if Seán Powter, who suffered his latest hamstring setback during UL’s Sigerson Cup final defeat in mid-February, will have any involvement on Saturday, May 7.

*Meanwhile, Irish Rail has said it will add a 10.50 am train service from Cork to Thurles on May 1st for the Munster SHC game between Cork and Clare.