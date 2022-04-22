Alan Kerins: Galway still a year or two from being All-Ireland contenders

Alan Kerins reckons an All-Ireland contender will be in action in Castlebar on Sunday, but it won't be Galway.

The former Galway dual star and 2001 All-Ireland winner reckons Galway still need another 'year or two' under Padraic Joyce to develop into a Sam Maguire winning team.

Mayo, meanwhile, have proven in the past two seasons that they're on the cusp of greatness and Kerins believes they'll probably get their Connacht SFC campaign off to a winning start at MacHale Park.

Asked if we'll be watching one or two All-Ireland contenders, Kerins responded that it's probably just one.

"With Mayo, it all depends on their injuries," said Kerins. "If they have a fully fit forward line of Tommy Conroy - who obviously won't be there this year - Ryan O'Donoghue, Cillian O'Connor, Diarmuid O'Connor, Kevin McLoughlin, that's a serious forward unit.

"Their backs have been the best over the last number of years. Oisin Mullin, Patrick Durcan, Eoghan McLaughlin, Lee Keegan, go back to Colm Boyle and Keith Higgins, they were the best in a generation.

"So if Mayo can keep all their key forwards fit then they're always going to be in with a fighting chance. History has proven that. And the more you write them off, the more they come back.

"I think Mayo are further on with their strength and conditioning, in terms of the two counties. Galway may need another year or two, to contend. They are motoring in the right direction but I think they are still off the top three.

"Dublin are going to be there this year, Tyrone, obviously Kerry. Mayo will be in that mix. Maybe there is a little drop then to the next level.

"It's hard to know how Galway will go because they've been playing in Division 2 and haven't been tested against the top eight.

"One big win though could trigger that momentum and confidence."

On a huge weekend for Galway GAA teams - the hurlers will host Westmeath in Round 2 of the Leinster championship tomorrow evening at Pearse Stadium - few are better placed than Kerins to comment on both codes.

He lined out in the All-Ireland hurling final of 2001 also and reckons the current Galway group are in transition under new manager Henry Shefflin.

The side that started the Round 1 draw with Wexford last weekend contained just six players - Daithi Burke, Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Cathal Mannion, Conor Cooney and Conor Whelan - that lined out in the 2017 All-Ireland final win.

"That's two thirds of your team gone," noted Kerins. "Key players. Key leaders. If you look at the following year, 2018, Galway probably let one slip that year. They opened the door for the green monster, for the green giants in Limerick to come through.

"If you look at Limerick, they've only had one or two changes really since. That team has grown together. The condition they are in, such a coherent team. Galway, in comparison, have a new team since 2018, so it will take time to build.

"Look at Limerick, they're awesome. That strength and power and pace. And the workrate of their forwards. Shane Dowling made a great point on TV last weekend, the team that won the last few All-Irelands was the team that had the forwards with the most tackles. The most turnovers. The great Kilkenny team had that as well.

"With Galway, we're in a good position and we've the right men in charge to sculpt them into the modern era, to build a really, really strong team and panel."

