Refs urged to improve match reports after players escape on technicalities 

The Central Appeals Committee (CAC) on Tuesday threw out the one-match suspensions handed down to Armagh’s Stefan Campbell and Aidan Nugent
Refs urged to improve match reports after players escape on technicalities 

27 March 2022; Both teams in dispute in the second half during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Donegal and Armagh at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny, Donegal. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 15:24
John Fogarty

Referees will be reminded to be more precise in their report writing after Armagh’s Stefan Campbell and Aidan Nugent were cleared to play against Donegal in the Ulster SFC quarter-final this Sunday.

The Central Appeals Committee (CAC) on Tuesday threw out the one-match suspensions handed down to the players arising from the counties’ Division 1 final round game in Letterkenny last month.

While their team-mate Rian O’Neill was retrospectively banned but the decision was overruled on a procedural issue, a lack of clarity for the punishment of Campbell and Nugent was the reason why the GAA’s CAC rejected the Central Hearing Committee’s judgement to uphold the one-match penalties.

Whereas David Gough sent off five players in the Armagh-Tyrone Division 1 game in February for acting dangerously to an opponent, the five players Paddy Neilan cited in his match report, but didn’t dismiss at the time, were singled out for contributing to a melee.

Both are Category 5 misconduct charges under Rule 7.2 (infractions) of the GAA’s Official Guide Part 2. The rule applied to Gough reads: (iv) “behaving in any way which is dangerous to an opponent, including deliberately pulling on or taking hold of a faceguard or any part of an opponent’s helmet (in hurling)”. The one mentioned by Neilan simply reads: “(vi) contributing to a melee”.

After failing at the CHC stage, Tyrone chose not to bring forward the cases of the four players red-carded by Gough to the CAC. Armagh elected not to contest Ciarán Mackin’s one-match ban apparently after he suffered a facial injury, which would have likely ruled him out of this weekend’s game in MacCumhaill Park.

The CAC’s decision could deter referees from taking similar actions in the championship. However, Croke Park is keen to maintain a strong approach to melees and match officials will be advised to continue observing such incidents and punishing players accordingly while being thorough in their reporting.

What defines a melee has been in question for a number of years. After Tipperary’s Jason Forde was suspended for such an incident in the 2017 Division 1 semi-final against Wexford, the county attempted to classify a melee as involving five or more players at the following year’s Congress but the motion received just 31% of delegates’ support.

The rules advisory committee have already been alerted to the procedural error, which allows O’Neill to play in Ballybofey. A motion to close the loophole is anticipated at next year’s Congress and they will also be expected to make a proposal to ensure decisions like the CAC’s earlier this week are avoided in future..

More in this section

Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Qualifier Round 2 Tommy Dunne to appeal three-month ban for Waterford red card
No consolation in sight as Limerick sweep Cork aside...again No consolation in sight as Limerick sweep Cork aside...again
Mayo v Sligo - EirGrid Connacht GAA Football Under 20 Championship Final Shine the brightest light as Cats make easy work of Offaly
<p>Cork’s Ian Maguire is a serious doubt for Cork's clash with Kerry. ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty</p>

Ian Maguire out of Kerry clash due to bone fracture in his hand

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices