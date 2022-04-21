Refs urged to improve match reports after players escape on technicalities 

Referees will be reminded to be more precise in their report writing after Armagh’s Stefan Campbell and Aidan Nugent were cleared to play against Donegal in the Ulster SFC quarter-final this Sunday.

The Central Appeals Committee (CAC) on Tuesday threw out the one-match suspensions handed down to the players arising from the counties’ Division 1 final round game in Letterkenny last month.

While their team-mate Rian O’Neill was retrospectively banned but the decision was overruled on a procedural issue, a lack of clarity for the punishment of Campbell and Nugent was the reason why the GAA’s CAC rejected the Central Hearing Committee’s judgement to uphold the one-match penalties.

Whereas David Gough sent off five players in the Armagh-Tyrone Division 1 game in February for acting dangerously to an opponent, the five players Paddy Neilan cited in his match report, but didn’t dismiss at the time, were singled out for contributing to a melee.

Both are Category 5 misconduct charges under Rule 7.2 (infractions) of the GAA’s Official Guide Part 2. The rule applied to Gough reads: (iv) “behaving in any way which is dangerous to an opponent, including deliberately pulling on or taking hold of a faceguard or any part of an opponent’s helmet (in hurling)”. The one mentioned by Neilan simply reads: “(vi) contributing to a melee”.

After failing at the CHC stage, Tyrone chose not to bring forward the cases of the four players red-carded by Gough to the CAC. Armagh elected not to contest Ciarán Mackin’s one-match ban apparently after he suffered a facial injury, which would have likely ruled him out of this weekend’s game in MacCumhaill Park.

The CAC’s decision could deter referees from taking similar actions in the championship. However, Croke Park is keen to maintain a strong approach to melees and match officials will be advised to continue observing such incidents and punishing players accordingly while being thorough in their reporting.

What defines a melee has been in question for a number of years. After Tipperary’s Jason Forde was suspended for such an incident in the 2017 Division 1 semi-final against Wexford, the county attempted to classify a melee as involving five or more players at the following year’s Congress but the motion received just 31% of delegates’ support.

The rules advisory committee have already been alerted to the procedural error, which allows O’Neill to play in Ballybofey. A motion to close the loophole is anticipated at next year’s Congress and they will also be expected to make a proposal to ensure decisions like the CAC’s earlier this week are avoided in future..