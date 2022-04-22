Stevie McDonnell: Ulster teams are being unfairly targeted

Armagh great Stevie McDonnell says it feels like there's one set of disciplinary rules for Ulster teams and another for southern sides like Kerry and Dublin.

Armagh will have Stefan Campbell, Aidan Nugent and Rian O'Neill available for Sunday's Ulster SFC grudge match in Ballybofey after overturning suspensions following appeals.

Ciaran Mackin, the fourth Armagh player sanctioned after a melee in the final round Allianz League game between the same two counties last month, didn't appeal though misses out anyhow through injury.

As for Donegal, they're now counting the cost of accepting the one-match bans handed to Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee.

It's Armagh's second involvement in a melee this year though McDonnell insisted 'there's definitely no disciplinary issues within Armagh' and revealed his frustration at what he suggested are double standards when it comes to disciplinary action.

"You know, when it happens between Dublin and Kerry, it is very easily brushed under the carpet," said McDonnell. "It is 'handbags stuff', as per Sunday Game pundits, but when it happens between northern counties particularly, or Ulster counties, more of an issue is made of it.

"It is probably trial by media, to an extent, but listen, at the end of the day all we ever want is a bit of transparency and a bit of consistency across the board. You can't treat one county one way and another county another way.

"We don't like to see these kinds of melees happening, we don't want to see any of that in our games whatsoever but, you know, if it happens between one team then treat them the exact same way as you would any other."

Authorities hit O'Neill with his proposed ban after the other three Armagh players had been picked out.

McDonnell said it looked as if 'there seemed to be a target on Rian O'Neill's head on this particular occasion' and he suggested there was a desire on the part of GAA disciplinary chiefs to make an example out of Armagh.

"Yeah, well we believe there was probably a focus on trying to get Armagh players suspended for this particular game for whatever reason. We are unsure (of the reason) but we believe that was the case."

Asked why that might be, the 2002 All-Ireland winner shrugged.

"I am really unsure, I don't know. To be honest, I don't know what Armagh did in the past to make them such a high profile juggernaut in terms of trying to make an example of them but the reality is I have seen probably more incidents down the country...at the end of the day, these melees are pulling and dragging, mostly pulling and dragging, and, yes, we have seen incidents where players have been on the ground and in headlock situations.

"We don't like to see that whatsoever. Most of it is pulling and dragging and that's what it is and if it's dealt with efficiently and fast then it should be done with. But players do have a responsibility and I'm not taking anything away from that, players do have a responsibility to take to the field and act in a mannerly way, not in a macho man way, go about their business and perform on the field.

"Unfortunately, the league campaign has seen a few incidents like that. Armagh have been involved in a few of them and probably they were gunning for some players to be suspended.

"Unfortunately, there seemed to be a target on Rian O'Neill's head on this particular occasion and in Armagh we didn't like to see that whatsoever."

Donegal appear to be the big losers following the clearances in Armagh though McDonnell reckons both teams will approach the MacCumhaill Park encounter loaded with a healthy siege mentality.

And he expects it to get 'hot and heavy'.

"You would want it to be hot and heavy this weekend, it's an Ulster championship match," said the Killeavy man. "If it wasn't hot and heavy you'd be asking questions of both teams.

"There's a lot at stake. Donegal want to get back to the top table of Ulster football and Armagh certainly want to get back to the top table of Ulster football, it's been too long from an Armagh point of view."

