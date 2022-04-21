Ian Maguire a doubt for Kerry clash due to bone fracture in his hand

The Cork football captain is now a major doubt for the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final against Kerry
Cork’s Ian Maguire is a serious doubt for Cork's clash with Kerry. ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 14:15
TJ Galvin

Captain Ian Maguire is a major doubt for Cork's Munster Senior Football semi-final clash with Kerry on May 7 after fracturing a bone in his hand during a challenge game with Clare last weekend, reports The42.

It adds to a lengthy list of absentees for the Rebels with key players like Sean Powter and joint captain Sean Meehan already on the sidelines.

His absence would be a major loss for Cork for the game against the league champions Kerry, a fixture that continues to be overshadowed due to controversy over the venue.

The game remains fixed for Killarney but the Cork camp’s stance remains that the game should be played in Páirc Uí Rinn and that they are not willing to concede home advantage.

More to follow.

