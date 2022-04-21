David Clarke on Stephen Cluxton, Rob Hennelly and telling the media nothing

Former Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke got on well with Dublin rival Stephen Cluxton, accepts “huge competition” between him and Rob Hennelly made him a better keeper, and admits he was the county’s go-to man to say nothing on a big match press night.

Speaking with Paul Rouse on the Irish Examiner Gaelic Football Podcast, Clarke reflected on a life between the sticks that began with a childhood admiration for Peter Schmeichel.

And despite Mayo’s great modern rivalry with Dublin, Clarke also revealed his fondness for legendary Dublin number one Stephen Cluxton.

“I only met him once or twice out socially. In fairness, very engaging, liked talking goalkeeping.

“I was trying to pick his brain. He was telling me he was playing soccer on Sundays and playing handball or squash. A very nice fella, I don’t know him personally, I wouldn’t have his number, but he’d definitely engage if you met him out.”

The latter part of Clarke’s Mayo career also brought an intense battle with Rob Hennelly for the goalkeeping position. Though it never affected their relationship, Clarke says.

“We would have roomed together for years. Probably very different characters. I’d be a bit quieter, he’d be a lot more outgoing. There was huge competition between us, which was great…

“Looking back I often wonder, if I'd been the undisputed number one, would I have been able to work on certain things.

“But when I played my best football, I was under huge pressure. Coming in halfway through the year, every training session it was, if I play bad tonight I could be gone out of the team. I felt under huge pressure all the time, and it’s when I played some of my best football.

“A couple of years before that maybe the competition wasn’t as intense, and probably didn’t help me raise my standards.

“It was mentally draining, but at the same time you got a weird enjoyment out of it.

“I was always learning. The big thing for me was the kickouts, trying to change my kickout style, trying to learn. I was lucky with Rob Hennelly, he had a lovely strike and style so I was trying to learn off him.

“It took me a while to realise you can only be as good as what God has given you. You can get a bit better but you can't be a copycat. You find out what you are good at, get a bit better and maybe develop a small few things. There were periods when I was trying to do things I just wasn’t able to do. Pinging fellas on the run at 40 or 50 yards, I was trying to do that and the ball was hanging and fellas would be put under awful pressure.

“So my game changed, get out as quick as I could, get the ball on the tee and get it moving in three of four seconds.

“Those arrows out to the wing weren’t what I was good at. When the team realised that we were able to accommodate that side of me.”

Rivalry between the pair peaked in 2016, with Hennelly brought in by manager Stephen Rochford for the All-Ireland final replay with Dublin, despite Clarke impressing in the drawn game and ultimately winning an All-Star that year.

Asked how he took that demotion, Clarke said: “I was probably at a stage where I was quite mature.

“Don’t get me wrong, when the manager told me I was effing and blinding and throwing things and shouting. But a few hours later you try and dust yourself down and go into the group and basically, it can’t be about you.

“I was lucky I was quite reserved. I didn't show much emotion either way so I was able to get away with things, with feeling disappointed.

“I knew that if I let myself down if I was called upon, if I didn’t prepare myself right, it’s a scary place to be going into a game if something did happen to a goalkeeper and you weren't in the right frame of mind.

“The decision was made, it was explained to me and you just get on with it. There were whispers after the first game, a few kickouts went wrong. It didn’t work out in the end for the team, we still didn’t win.”

That reserved demeanour made Clarke a regular choice as a team spokesman on media duty.

“Looking back, I feel sorry for a few of the reporters at those press nights. A few of us were sent out to say nothing to them. It was hard to get a story out of us.

“You were given a few pointers. It’s the same with every team — the other team are good, we think we can win, belief in the group, the process, all these words.

“I didn’t really like doing them, but it was something I could do for the team. There were times I was put out when I wasn't even playing, it was embarrassing for everyone.

“But you went out there and gave your spiel and hopefully nothing blew up.

“I met some of the reporters on All-Star tours and you’re nearly embarrassed with what you were saying to them and they are only trying to do a job too."