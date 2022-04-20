Shine the brightest light as Cats make easy work of Offaly

Leinster U20 HC Kilkenny 3-21 Offaly 1-16

First-half goals from Billy Drennan and Harry Shine laid the platform for Kilkenny to claim a comprehensive victory over Offaly in the Leinster Under 20 Hurling Championship at UPMC Nowlan Park.

It was a quarter-final clash that never really caught fire as Derek Lyng’s Kilkenny side eased to success without ever reaching top gear with St Kieran’s College student Shine starring with 1-3 from play.

Offaly came into the game as big underdogs but they struck first when Luke Nolan knocked over a point within 30 seconds of the start.

Kilkenny replied with efforts from Ian Byrne and Billy Drennan and while Dan Bourke got Offaly back on level terms, it was only short term joy with Shine netting the game’s opening goal in the 6th minute.

The home side then took control with efforts from Timmy Clifford, Peter McDonald, Paddy Langton, Billy Reid and Gearoid Dunne to lead 1-8 to 0-5.

The free-taking accuracy of Offaly’s Lochlan Quinn kept the Faithful county in touch but Drennan’s goal on the stroke of the interval gave the Cats a six point buffer at the break.

Kilkenny’s dominance continued in the second period as they hit the first five points of the half to essentially settle the result in their favour.

Offaly kept going but when Kilkenny sub Jack Doyle raced clear to find the net in the 58th minute, there was 16 points separating the sides.

Luke Nolan did get a late consolation goal for the visitors but Kilkenny were already well clear on the scoreboard as they sealed a semi-final spot against Galway.

Scorers for Kilkenny: B Drennan (1-7, 0-7f), H Shine (1-3), J Doyle (1-0), B Reid (0-3), T Clifford and G Dunne (0-2 each), P Langton, P McDonald, A Hickey and I Byrne (0-1 each)

Scorers for Offaly: L Quinn (0-6, 0-6f), L Nolan (1-2), L Carey (0-2, 0-2f), D McLoughlin (0-2), S Ryan, D Bourke, C Mitchell and D Tierney (0-1 each)

Kilkenny: A Tallis; N Rowe, S Purcell, P Moylan; P Langton, J Fitzpatrick, B Reid; K Doyle, P McDonald; A Hickey, T Clifford, I Byrne; B Drennan, G Dunne, H Shine.

Subs: D Walsh for Doyle (40mins) P Lennon for Purcell (42mins), J Doyle for Byrne (47mins), T Dunne for Hickey (48mins), M Gannon for Clifford (54mins).

Offaly: M Troy; C King, C Hardiman, J Hoctor; S Ryan, S Bourke, L Watkins; J Screeney, D Bourke; R Cleary, L Nolan, D McLoughlin; L Quinn, C Mitchell, C Burke.

Subs: L Carey for Mitchell (HT), J Ryan for Cleary (HT), N Lyons for Quinn (46mins), R Dunne for Dan Bourke (47mins), D Tierney for Watkins (55mins).

Referee: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath)