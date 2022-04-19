Late Laois flurry not enough as Wexford hold their nerve

Cian Byrne and Cory Byrne-Dunbar to the fore as Model men progress to semi-final date with Dublin
Tight tussle: Wexford's Darragh Carley with Philip Tynan of Laois during Tuesday's clash at O'Moore Park. Photo:INPHO/Ben Brady

Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 21:27
Brian Lowry

WEXFORD 0-17 LAOIS 0-16 

Wexford are through to a Leinster U20 hurling semi-final meeting with Dublin after they edged out Laois by a point in O’Moore Park on Tuesday night.

It was a game that could have went either way with the Wexford men just about holding on for the win as Laois fired the last two points of the game before time ran out on them.

Laois led 0-9 to 0-7 at half time with Dan Delaney landing six of those while Wexford had Cory Byrne-Dunbar and Cian Byrne in fine form in the forward line.

Wexford stole a march at the start of the second half to get it back level before they began to take over and hit three points on the spin with Byrne-Dunbar nailing the pick of those scores as they soared into a 0-13 to 0-10 lead with 15 minutes to go.

Cillian Dunne and Shaun Fitzpatrick fired over for Laois to get it back to a one-point game but Wexford then raced three in front again with substitute Tomas Kinsella sending over a well-taken brace of points to put the visitors 0-15 to 0-12 ahead.

Laois were hanging in but AJ Redmond put Wexford back three in front before a late Laois flurry of points saw them fall just short by the narrowest margin.

Scorers for Wexford: C Byrne (0-7, 0-5f), C Byrne-Dunbar (0-4), T Kinsella (0-2), AJ Redmond, D Carley, S O’Hagan and J Redmond (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Laois: D Delaney (0-7; 0-6f), C Dunne (0-3; 0-2f), E Critchley, A Kirwan, S Fitzpatrick, T Cuddy, C Comerford and P Tynan (0-1 each)

WEXFORD: C Byrne; L Cassin, L Schokman, AJ Redmond; J Barrett, C Molloy, C Foley; D Carley, L Kavanagh; C Byrne-Dunbar, C Brown, S O’Hagan; D Codd, C Byrne, JJ Twamley. Subs: J Redmond for Kavangh (ht), T Kinsella for Twamley (50), J Sheil for Browne (59), C Doyle for O’Hagan (61) 

LAOIS: P Hassett; I Shanahan, L Obular, D Brennan; P Brennan, N Coss, P Tynan; C Comerford, T Cuddy; D Delaney, C Dunne, C Murphy; J Duggan, N Quinlan , A Kirwan. Subs: T Keyes for Murphy (35), S Fitzpatrick for Kirwan (47), E Critchley for Cuddy (54), C Byrne for Delaney (58) 

Referee: David Hughes (Kilkenny)

