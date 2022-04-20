U20 rule is 'wrong' insists Lane as O'Neill and Joyce miss out

The rule that prevents U20 players from lining out at their own age grade has the potential to hinder the development of affected players and must be rescinded, former Cork county board chairman Ger Lane has said.

Limerick travel to Páirc Uí Rinn this evening for a top of the table clash against Cork in Group 1 of the Munster U20 hurling championship, but the visitors will be without their talisman, Cathal O’Neill, because of his second half cameo during the county’s Munster SHC win over Cork on Sunday.

Two further Limerick U20s who are part of the Treaty senior panel - Colin Coughlan and Adam English - saw no game-time at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday and so are free to partake in this evening’s fixture.

On the Cork side, Ciarán Joyce, as a result of his involvement in Sunday’s Munster SHC game, is precluded from lining out today.

It should be noted, mind, that there was agreement between the Cork senior and U20 management from much earlier in the season that Joyce would focus exclusively on senior matters in 2022 and that is why he did not line out in the county’s U20 opener against Clare last Wednesday, despite being eligible to do so.

Waterford’s Carthach Daly is another talented youngster who is prevented by rule from lining out for his county at U20 following involvement at Walsh Park on Sunday, ditto Leaving Cert student Gavin Lee who was Galway’s first sub in at Wexford Park on Saturday evening.

The rule stating that an U20 player cannot play at his own age grade, should he see game-time in a senior inter-county championship fixture, was criticised by former Cork chairman Lane at a county board meeting last September. And in the wake of John Kiely, Gearóid Hegarty, and Cyril Farrell’s blasting of the rule last week, Lane has reiterated how wrong he believes the rule to be and the need to revisit it at Congress.

“It is wrong that a player is denied the right to play at his own age grade,” began Lane, who is now Cork's Munster Council delegate.

“Take a player like Cathal O'Neill, for instance, he came on for just 15 minutes last Sunday. Now, he probably will feature for the Limerick seniors again in the weeks ahead, but he will have no more games with his U20 team and is denied the right to play at that age grade, which is wrong.

“Last year, Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly were subs with the Cork senior team and didn't get a chance to play with the U20 team. The fact that Cork won the U20 All-Ireland without them masked the wrongness of it.

“If Cork hadn't won that All-Ireland, I think we would be jumping up and down a lot more about this rule. But the fact that we won the All-Ireland without them, everybody was happy. You have the same this year where Ciarán Joyce and Daire O'Leary won't play U20, and I just think it is wrong.

“There can be something worked out, surely, between senior and U20 managements in the various counties to ensure that the players workload is managed so that there isn't a burnout situation.” Lane believes the rule could hurt U20 players who are only seeing minimal game-time with their county senior team.

“In a lot of the cases, the U20 players affected by this rule are subs for the senior team and only making minor appearances, so it is hindering their own development. Whereas if they were also allowed to play U20, they would be getting exposure to full championship games at that age grade.”

Lane added: “If there is something not working or enough people feel it is not to the benefit of the association, it needs to be changed. I have no doubt other counties will look at this and I think Cork should look at this.”

The Cork team for today's game shows two changes from the side that scraped past Clare last week. Darragh O’Sullivan and Eoin O’Leary come in at corner-back and corner-forward respectively, with Cathal McCarthy and Daniel Hogan dropping to the bench.

CORK: B Saunderson (Midleton); D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), C Smyth (Midleton); E Downey (Glen Rovers), E Twomey (St Finbarr's), L Horgan (Glen Rovers); B O’Sullivan (Kanturk), M Mullins (Whitechurch); B Keating (Ballincollig), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), D McSweeney (Blarney); E O’Leary (Glen Rovers), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), D Healy (Lisgoold).

LIMERICK: C Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock); C Thomas (Doon), F O’Connor (Effin), E O’Leary (Ahane); C Scully (Dromin Athlacca Banogue), E Hurley (Newcastle West), C Coughlan (Ballybrown); J Quilty (Blackrock), J Sweeney (Adare); A English (Doon), A O'Connor (Ballybrown), E Stokes (Doon); S O’Brien (Kilmallock), P Kirby (Patrickswell), D O’Dalaigh (Monaleen).