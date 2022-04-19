Armagh have all three suspensions quashed ahead of Donegal clash

All three of Armagh’s suspensions have been quashed by the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee (CAC) this evening.
In a massive boost for manager Kieran McGeeney, he will be able to call on Stefan Campbell, Ciarán Mackin and Aidan Nugent for the Ulster SFC quarter-final clash with Donegal in Ballybofey this Sunday.
The three players had been cited by referee Paddy Neilan for contributing to a melee at the end of the counties’ final round Division 1 game in Letterkenny last month. Those recommendations were upheld by the Central Hearings Committee (CHC).
However, the CAC overruled those decisions and therefore all three of their one-match suspensions have been thrown out.
On top of Rian O’Neill’s suspension arising from the same row retrospectively handed down by the Central Competitions Control Committee but rejected by the CHC, Armagh should have the vast majority of their panel available for the trip to MacCumhaill Park.
Donegal’s Neil McGee and Odhran McFadden-Ferry were also proposed one-match bans but their county board elected to accept the penalties.