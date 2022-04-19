Brendan Bugler astonished at James Owens appointment for Tipp-Clare

Brendan Bugler is astonished referee James Owens has been appointed to take charge of Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 2 clash between Tipperary and Clare in Thurles.

Early in the second half of last July’s provincial semi-final between the sides in Limerick, Owens controversially sent Aidan McCarthy to the sin bin for a foul on Jake Morris inside the 20-metre line and about 5m from the Mackey Stand sideline.

Jason Forde scored a goal from the resultant penalty as Tipperary outscored Clare 2-4 to 0-2 in the 10-plus minutes McCarthy was off the field on their way to winning the game by four points.

Largely in response to the decision, the sin bin rule has since been amended so that one of the prescribed cynical fouls that denies goal-scoring opportunities not within 25m of each sideline will result in a sin bin and a penalty puck.

In light of the disputed call which infuriated Clare manager Brian Lohan, 2013 All-Ireland SHC winner Bugler is surprised the referees appointment committee asked Owens to officiate the game. “To be honest, I thought it was a funny enough one obviously due to what happened in the Gaelic Grounds last year. I found it to be very surprising that James Owens was pencilled in to referee this one.

“You’d just be hoping that there wouldn’t be a repeat of what happened last year because it was such a huge decision at a hugely important time of the game and I felt it was a huge momentum swing at the time. Look, there are plenty of referees out there that aren’t from Clare or aren’t from Tipp that could be appointed to the game. It really is surprising.”

The last team to enter the Liam MacCarthy Cup, not much has been said about Clare other than they are among the three teams fighting for third in the Munster SHC.

“We were always going to be under the radar not being involved in the first weekend,” says Bugler.

But there has been little spoken about the team in the county too. The two-time All-Star continues: “Not much has come out of the camp. Whatever is done there seems to stay there and from a Clare point of view that’s a great thing. You saw as the league developed there were more players coming back into the panel like Tony (Kelly) and I’m pretty sure you’ll see something similar to the personnel who lined out last year.”

That includes John Conlon in defence where he finished the league having begun it in his more accustomed spot in attack. “Six, I suppose, has been a problem for Clare for a number of years,” notes Bugler. “Conor Ryan was very unlucky to lose out due to illness because he’s a guy you’d have seen playing six for Clare for 10-odd years.

“It has been a problem position but John filled it well last year. Early in the league this year, it looked like Brian (Lohan) was thinking of him as a forward again but maybe that had to do with the amount of guys missing in the forwards. He’s gone back to six in the latter stages and I expect him to be around there again this weekend.”

Although Sunday is the first of two consecutive away days for Clare, Bugler is happy they are both in FBD Semple Stadium and not in Cork or Waterford. “I think it is a help from a logistical point of view. Going to Walsh Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh is a long day and it can be mentally draining for a player. Thurles is only down the motorway and I think it is an advantage. It’s a good draw.”

Just how much last Sunday’s valiant performance against Waterford takes out of Tipperary remains to be seen but Bugler expects they will be fired up for a victory. “Did they come out from Walsh Park with a moral victory? A lot of people felt they did. At the end of the day, it’s do-or-die. If Tipperary lose, they’re not out but very nearly out. It’s not too dissimilar for Clare because if they lose it’s then backs to the wall stuff for them.”