Shane Nolan rejects manager's claim that he quit Kerry panel after being dropped

Kerry hurler Shane Nolan has hit back at claims he quit the county squad after he was not been selected to start Saturday's Joe McDonagh Cup game against Down.

When quizzed on Nolan's absence after the game, manager Stephen Molumphy said: “No player likes being dropped for a game and falling to the bench. Unfortunately Shane decided he didn't want to be a sub coming on so he pulled himself off the panel.”

But on Monday the Crotta O’Neills club man cited family and work commitments for leaving the panel.

Nolan said he and his family had been left 'shocked' and 'disappointed' by the manager’s comments.

“I’ve been a sub under every Kerry manager,” Nolan explained. "I’ve played with six managers. I’ve been a sub under every Kerry manager and I’ve no issue with it. It’s as important as being a starter. I’ve been a sub on football teams who won championships and had no problem with it. I’ve no issue with being a sub all my life.”

Nolan instead explained that the birth of his daughter Ava, plus increasing work commitments with his family business, Nolan Concrete, meant that he simply wasn’t in a position to commit fully to the Kingdom’s championship campaign.

"I’ve been struggling for the last number of weeks knowing that I’m too busy at work, working six days a week, long shifts, running a family business,” he continued "That’s the reason for the bad timing, which was last Thursday morning, to let them know. I went training Wednesday night just to see would anything be different, but my mind really was just at home with Ava and Vanessa [his partner]. I realised that my family must come first.

"I’m playing Kerry senior hurling, 13 or 14 years and I’ve prioritised myself first by being away most weekends and not having much of a social life. Now, after having a baby, I’ve realised that other people in my life need to come first at this moment in time anyway.”

Nolan insists that the management were fully aware of the fact that he could only commit for the league.

“Even at the start of the year I’d met management in The Rose Hotel. I laid out everything that’s going to happen this year for me and that I’ll be working long hours. I laid that out, that I might not be able to put in one hundred per cent commitment. My girlfriend was pregnant and she was due just after the League and before the Joe McDonagh. So I said when that time comes I did not know if I’ll be able to fully commit. We’re obviously in that time now and the answer is I can’t fully commit, because I’ve to prioritise my family over Kerry hurling. My baby daughter, Ava, was born on the day of the league final, April 3rd “

He continued: “The last three days have been a nightmare really,” he said. "When I saw that story my family contacted me straight away, we were shocked and disappointed. The club contacted me to do with all the years we’ve put into Kerry...

“I’ve no regrets about giving my life to Kerry hurling. I loved it,” he said. I loved every bit of my career with Kerry and want to thank everyone who helped me."