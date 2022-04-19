Landers: 'Cork's confidence is as low as it has ever been'

Cork’s 1999 All-Ireland SHC winning captain Mark Landers has laid the majority of blame for Sunday's 11-point defeat to Limerick on their coaching.

Claiming players’ “heads are fried” by the system Cork are opearting, Landers says the style of hurling is neither to the team’s liking nor the brainchild of manager Kieran Kingston.

“What we saw was brutal, particularly in the first half,” Landers said on the Irish Examiner hurling podcast. “There was 15 minutes before half-time, it was shocking stuff altogether. There must have been no movement going on inside in the forwards but to be constantly turning around and going backwards, the groans from the crowd were incredible.

“The players are carrying out the instructions they’re being given by the management. A manager stands over a game-plan and is delivering a message to the players – I don't think that's Kieran Kingston’s game-plan in my opinion. I think it’s underneath him that’s generating that game-plan and for me I don’t think it suits Cork hurling whatsoever. I feel the team right now their confidence is as low as it has ever been.”

Highlighting Kyle Hayes’ first-half goal, Landers questioned Kingston’s coaching group. “As a defender, you must sense where the danger is and the danger is when the player gets the ball in his hand his nearest route to goal. If it turns out he’s going away from goal he can shoot, that’s no problem. But how Damien Cahalane and Mark Coleman got sucked to the left-hand side of Kyle Hayes and the danger was on in the inside... Tim O’Mahony was just looking at him, Ger Millerick was just looking at him.

“Cork defending seems to be a situation ‘I don’t have to be touch-tight on my man. If I concede three or four points, it doesn’t really matter’. It seems to be acceptable in Cork. When you’re playing with an extra man as they did on a number of occasions, the other defenders have got to mark their men and they just failed to do that.

“It’s very disappointing when you think you have Pat Mulcahy, Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Noel Furlong and Donal O’Grady in the background who were all defenders in their day. You have to say the defence, some of the stuff that went on was just shocking.”

Bemoaning how Cork conceded Aaron Gillane’s goal when Seán O’Donoghue was turned over after a series of passes between defenders, the Killeagh man said it epitomised how Cork are operating too much by ideology.

“It was just kamikaze stuff and it’s not the first time this has happened. Unless there’s a change of style or a change of game-plan or a change of management... I really feel sorry for the players because they’re under severe instructions.

“I mention in the league final (Seamus) Harnedy on numerous occasions he looked like he was going to take on shots but opted to lay off the ball because it wasn’t 100% guaranteed he was going to score. I think there’s an awful lot of theory going on in the background and the players’ heads are fried by theory.”