Weekend Talking points: Tipp down but not out and why Donal Óg was right about the Dubs

The rumour mill quickly returns to full flow.

The absence of crowds meant one particular sideshow to championship games was missing a couple of seasons ago, and was seriously curtailed last year. That’s the blossoming flower of rumour, which came to full bloom in the hour or so before throw-in at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. The persistence of covid meant half a dozen players were being mentioned as non-starters, while the more traditional ailment - the late-onset hamstring injury - was credited with claiming a few more. A more persistent rumour, about Kyle Hayes being relocated up front, was proven to be true, but in common with most rumours it was only half-right: Hayes didn’t station himself at centre-forward, but at full-forward. Speaking as a man who’s heard every rumour going, Cork boss Kieran Kingston said Hayes’ move up front was no shock to the home side: “No, there were about one hundred rumours going around during the week - ‘this fella was going to be here, that fella was going to be there, that fella was injured.’ No, I don’t think that was the winning and losing of the game.” The rumours never are. In a strange way it was good to have them back

- Michael Moynihan

ACL injuries may be Limerick's most threatening opponent

If quad injuries are the order of the day in Waterford – Conor Prunty, Jamie Barron, Iarlaith Daly, Austin Gleeson to name but four – then anterior cruciate ligament tears are the concern in Limerick. Peter Casey’s injury in last year’s All-Ireland final seemed to be the most recent issue but John Kiely has revealed they will be without Kilteely-Dromkeen man Brian O’Grady this season. “Brian O’Grady did his cruciate two weeks ago in training. Darren O’Connell was out for a number of weeks with ankle ligaments and still is out. Séamus Flanagan hurt his finger and he was out so we’ve had a lot to contend with over the last couple of weeks. This is our third ACL in seven months. It’s hard on the players and Brian is the latest to have to go through that journey. It’s been difficult, yes.”

Kiely could afford to smile about Mike Casey making his first championship start since 2019. “We’ve kind of moved on from that part of it to be honest. He came back in the league and made his debut coming back after injury. He’s moved on; we’ve all moved on from that. He’s no longer the centre of attention in our group. He got his own little nod. At the same time it’s great to see him back. We need everybody and need them as much, as often and long as we can.

John Fogarty

Writing off Tipperary is a dangerous game

The forgotten men of this year’s Munster championship yesterday belied their standing on the lowest step of the provincial ladder. Tipperary cleared their throat and made as loud a statement at Walsh Park as this championship debutant-heavy side could manage, but now that they have reminded all sides of their intent in having a say in the destination of the third and final Munster spot, they need to follow yesterday’s display with points on the board. Clare are the visitors to Thurles this Sunday and unless a home win is secured there, yesterday’s ferocious efforts will have been for nothing.

Colm Bonnar realises as much. “I suppose when you look at the contenders for Munster, they (the pundits) had Limerick, Waterford and Cork down. They were kind of forgetting about ourselves and Clare in a way. And I’m sure Brian Lohan is noticing that too and they’ll want to make a big statement just like ourselves. Having said that, it’s not about making statements,” remarked Bonnar on his way out of Walsh Park.

Eoghan Cormican

Strains and pulls mean headaches for Shefflin

Galway’s injury list is far from a lengthy one, but the few names on it have the potential to really hurt the county in their bid for a top-three Leinster finish. Ronan Glennon, younger brother of Davy, was a midfield revelation during the League. But instead of making his championship debut on Saturday, Glennon is sidelined for up to eight weeks because of a hamstring injury picked up last week. His unavailability meant management had to shift Tom Monaghan to midfield at Wexford Park, robbing the Galway half-forward line of a valued member in the process. And at midfield he will remain for the foreseeable future. It is a switch that wouldn’t be so strongly felt in attack if Jason Flynn wasn’t out injured and Niall Burke hadn’t departed the panel towards the end of the League. Throw in Conor Whelan’s hamstring injury in the south east and the Galway front six is beginning to look very, very light. Management will be hoping that Whelan’s injury is not a serious one and that he will be available for their Round 3 game against Kilkenny on May 1. If he’s not, it is a heavy load that Brian Concannon, Cathal Mannion, and Conor Cooney will have to carry in that game.

Eoghan Cormican

Donal Óg Cusack proven right again

Former Dublin star Conal Keaney memorably took Donal Og Cusack to task last year for his criticism of Dublin's forwards. Cusack had claimed after Dublin's 2020 Championship loss to Cork that Dublin have lacked 'top class forwards' for years, arguing that it's inexcusable. Referencing Cusack's claims, Keaney responded last year that the former Cork goalkeeper 'does not know what is going on in Dublin'. Keaney insisted that 'the lads are there, the lads are top quality' though Saturday's performance against Laois will have left Cusack feeling satisfied with his commentary. Aside from the 18 wides that Dublin struck, they were overly reliant on Donal Burke for inspiration. Fergal Whitely did shoot three points from play though Ronan Hayes was the only other forward to score, adding a single point. Donnchadh Hartnett held Eamonn Dillon scoreless and former Danny Sutcliffe couldn't raise a single white flag either. Dublin, admittedly, were without their entire full-forward line from the 2021 Leinster final - Cian Boland, Mark Schutte and Cian O'Sullivan - largely through injury, so we can cut them some slack. Opening night nerves were surely at play too and an improvement against Wexford is anticipated. But what they wouldn't give for a little extra firepower, to lighten the load on Burke.

Paul Keane

The (somewhat) silent treatment continues

Ahead of Saturday's Ulster SFC preliminary round game, some Tyrone players spoke to local media. Fermanagh players spoke to anyone across several media outlets.

The latest guidance from the GPA was that players would not speak with broadcast partners on the day of a game, but were free to talk to other media. Both Clifford brothers of Kerry did interviews, as well as Cork’s Patrick Horgan ahead of the weekend.

And yet the Tyrone players did not speak after Saturday’s night Ulster preliminary round win over Fermanagh.

It’s probably not fair that Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan had to explain this, but he stated: “The Tyrone camp has been a very open and friendly camp. There is an issue between the players, the GPA and Croke Park. We haven’t interluded into that, we don’t anticipate we will.

“But generally the Tyrone camp has been very open and available to everybody. We don’t see it as any different.

“This thing is on at the moment, I don’t know where it sits. I am sure our players will do what other player are doing. It’s not something driven by management. The players have their own organisation that deals with matters and we wouldn’t want to cut across that, but there has been plenty of column inches from this panel.” And plenty more to come.

Declan Bogue