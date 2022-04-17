Antrim beat Offaly at the death as Carlow have too much for Meath

Down’s win over Kerry wasn’t the only huge result for Ulster hurling in this weekend’s Joe McDonagh Cup action, as Antrim broke Offaly’s hearts to edge out their visitors by a single point at Corrigan Park.

The Faithful County had come from behind in the second half and a late John Murphy goal and an Eoghan Cahill free deep into injury time looked to have given them a surprise opening day victory. However, Conor Johnston’s goal in the 75th minute turned the tables as Antrim overcame the midlanders by 3-22 to 2-24.

The Saffrons led at one stage in the second half by seven points, but when David Nally raised a green flag to reduce the deficit to four, Offaly carried all the momentum in the latter stages. Murphy’s goal in injury time looked to have stolen the points, but another twist in the tale was coming.

In the day’s other McDonagh Cup game, Carlow were comprehensive winners over Meath in Navan, winning by 4-30 to 0-17. Sean Murphy, Martin Kavanagh, Conor Kehoe and Chris Nolan all raised green flags as they completely blitzed their opponents. It was one way traffic throughout and by the 10th minute, they had built up an 11-point lead.

It got no better for Meath in the first half and they trailed by 11 points at half time. It was much of the same in the second half as Carlow found their range from all angles, helping themselves to an impressive opening day victory, a 25-point hammering to start their campaign off.

Kildare and Derry look destined for a Christy Ring Cup showdown, as both counties cruised to victory over the weekend.

London raced out of the blocks at St. Conleth’s Park, hitting the home side for two goals (one from Jack Goulding and one OG) inside the opening five minutes and racing into a five-point lead. However, the home side settled, aided by a red card for London’s Paddy McNaughton, and they were eight points to the good at the half time break.

Kildare continued their momentum in the second half and two goals from Jack Sheridan and a goal from Mark Delaney rounded off a huge 3-35 to 3-14 win.

Derry responded to the challenge when they produced a devastating second half performance at Markievicz Park yesterday afternoon, eventually racking up a 2-20 to 0-11 win over Sligo, following on from their recent Division 2B league final win over the same opposition.

Gerard O’Kelly Lynch led the way for the home side as he shot four early points to help Sligo into an 0-8 to 0-6 lead with half-time looming, but Gerard Bradley’s goal and a point from Odhrán McKeever completely shifted the momentum of the tie to make it 1-7 to 0-8 at the break.

The first four points of the second half were shared, but what followed was one-way traffic as Derry posted 1-9 without reply over the course of 25 minutes, to make safe their win.

Elsewhere in the third tier competition, Mayo were also comprehensive winners over Wicklow, winning by 0-26 to 2-10 in Aughrim.

In the Nickey Rackard Cup, second half goals from Pádraig Kelly, Mickey Joe Egan and Brendan Mulry helped Roscommon to a 3-26 to 1-14 win over Warwickshire at Dr. Hyde Park. Fermanagh never really recovered from the early blow of watching a long-range Dermot Begley shot drop into their net in Omagh and they lost out to Tyrone by 1-18 to 1-14. While the game of the day was in Letterkenny, where Donegal beat Armagh by 1-22 to 2-14, Ronan McDermott the goalscorer for the home side.

In the Lory Meaghar Cup, Longford edged out Lancashire by 0-17 to 1-12, Leitrim hammered Cavan 4-16 to 1-10 at Kingspan Breffni and Louth were beaten by 5-12 to 3-11 in their home contest against Monaghan.