Waterford boss Cahill keen to downplay hype

Waterford manager Liam Cahill has described as “very premature” the media hype surrounding his team.

Ahead of yesterday's opening games in Munster, there was across the board agreement that Waterford stand as Limerick’s chief championship challenger, and in certain quarters have been tipped ahead of the three-in-a-row chasing Treatymen for outright honours.

Cahill cannot understand the media fascination with his team given their recent League success is the sole piece of silverware they have accrued during his two and a half seasons at the helm.

“You have guys that have big opinions and a lot of them were laid out in the media over the week as to where this Waterford team are at and where they're going. Really, it seems very premature because, apart from a league, there's nothing really achieved with this group as yet. I don't know where all this comes out of,” said Cahill.

“The test will always be championship hurling. Today was a real test for us and we're delighted to get through it.”

It was a hard-earned win that franked the strength and depth of Cahill’s panel. Austin Gleeson and Jamie Barron contributed two points apiece after their half-time introduction, while fellow sub Iarlaith Daly made a monstrous catch at the back late on.

“To be fair to the starting 15, every one of those fellas earned their jersey the right way. Jamie was coming in off a niggly injury and just hadn’t enough game-time in to start. And Austin had a little tweak during the week and we didn’t have a good handle on it when we needed to put clarity on the team."

Having not featured since his League semi-final sending off, Cahill commended Gleeson's response when sprung for the second half.

“Austin is a massive part of this set-up and I suppose as the saying goes, every sinner has a future. The reality with him is Austin Gleeson’s future is very bright.

“We’ve started to put a really good panel together and I think it will be badly needed in every county before this championship is over,” the Déise boss added.

Cahill heaped praise on ‘keeper Shaun O’Brien for his 28th minute save to deny Jason Forde at a time when the visitors led by four and were very much in the ascendancy.

“That save was a massive one. If that had gone in, the mountain would have been that bit higher.”