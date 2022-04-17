Ryan O'Rourke the hero as Leitrim edge brave London

Ryan O'Rourke was the Leitrim hero as they edged their London hosts 3-12 to 2-11 in a tense and thrilling Connacht SFC quarter-final in Ruislip this afternoon
O'Rourke hit 2-2, including an injury time goal, to clinch victory for the visitors.
Leitrim sprung from the traps and raced five points clear after 12 minutes with O'Rourke netting an early penalty. But the home side continued to eat into the lead with only a point between the sides at half time (1-6 to 0-8).
The restart was almost parallel to the opening quarter with Leitrim again reasserting their dominance before London reeled them in again. There was drama aplenty on the hour mark with thee goals in quick succession. Jack Heslin struck first and his effort pushed Leitrim into an eight point lead but London stormed back with back to back goals from Sean Hickey and Fearghal McMahon. But as the Exiles continued to push for a potential winner, O'Rourke struck the decisive goal right at the death of stoppage time to clinch the win for Andy Moran's side
Leitrim will now face a semi -final against either Galway or Mayo, while London will now compete in the Tailteann Cup.