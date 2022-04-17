Ryan O'Rourke the hero as Leitrim edge brave London

O'Rourke hit 2-2, including an injury time goal, to clinch victory for the visitors. 
Leitrim's Ryan O'Rourke celebrates scoring his sides third goal in Rusilip this afternoon

Sun, 17 Apr, 2022 - 16:45
Ciarán McLoughlin, Ruislip

Connacht SFC quarter-final

Leitrim 3-12

London 2-11

Ryan O'Rourke was the Leitrim hero as they edged their London hosts 3-12 to 2-11 in a tense and thrilling Connacht SFC quarter-final in Ruislip this afternoon

O'Rourke hit 2-2, including an injury time goal, to clinch victory for the visitors. 

Leitrim sprung from the traps and raced five points clear after 12 minutes with O'Rourke netting an early penalty. But the home side continued to eat into the lead with only a point between the sides at half time (1-6 to 0-8).

The restart was almost parallel to the opening quarter with Leitrim again reasserting their dominance before London reeled them in again.  There was drama aplenty on the hour mark with thee goals in quick succession. Jack Heslin struck first and his effort pushed Leitrim into an eight point lead but London stormed back with back to back goals from Sean Hickey and Fearghal McMahon. But as the Exiles continued to push for a potential winner, O'Rourke struck the decisive goal right at the death of stoppage time to clinch the win for Andy Moran's side

Leitrim will now face a semi -final against either Galway or Mayo, while London will now compete in the Tailteann Cup.

Scorers for London: L Gavaghan (0-4, frees 0-4), S Hickey (1-0), F McMahon (1-0), H Walsh (0-2), C Farley (0-2, frees 0-2), T Lenihan (0-1), S Dornan (0-1), J Hynes (0-1) 

Scorers for Leitrim: R O’Rourke (2-2), J Heslin (1-0), P Dolan (0-3), D Wrynn (0-3, 0-1 45’), D Rooney (0-2, frees 0-1), C Dolan (0-1), E Sweeney (0-1).

LONDON: Noel Maher; Eoin Walsh, Matt Moynihan, Nathan McElwaine, Ronan Sloan, Cahir Healy, Evan Wynne, Stephen Dornan, Thomas Lenihan, Conal Gallagher, Matthew Walsh, Liam Gallagher, Chris Farley, Liam Gavaghan (capt), Henry Walsh Subs: E McCormick for C Farley (28), James Gallagher for Henry Walsh (44), James Hynes for Thomas Lenihan (47), Fearghal McMahon for Enda McCormick (53), Sean Hickey for Cahir Healy (57) 

LEITRIM: Darren Maxwell; Mark Diffley, Donal Casey, Paddy Maguire, James Rooney, Shane Quinn, David Bruen, Pearce Dolan, Donal Wrynn, Domhnaill Flynn, Mark Plunkett, Conor Dolan, Ryan O’Rourke, Shane Moran, Darragh Rooney 

Subs: Evan Sweeney for Shane Moran (52), Jack Heslin for Conor Dolan (55), Conor Reynolds for Paddy Maguire (62), Riordan O’Rourke for Darragh Rooney (65), Emlyn Mulligan for Domhnaill Flynn (72) 

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan).

Latest

