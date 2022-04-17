Cork claim intermediate camogie title with hard-fought win over Kerry

Kerry lost out in the final quarter when Cork’s greater experience told and they outscored them eight points to one, to eventually win by four
17th April 2022. Cork team who defeated Kerry in the Munster Intermediate camogie final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 17 Apr, 2022 - 16:06
Therese O’Callaghan

Cork 1-15 Kerry 2-8 

A strong finish saw Cork crowned Munster intermediate camogie champions at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today (Sunday), an entertaining game played as a curtain-raiser to the Munster SHC tie between Cork and Limerick.

Kerry can hold their heads high, they were highly competitive. They only lost out in the final quarter when Cork’s greater experience told and they outscored them eight points to one, to eventually win by four.

Kerry, with the wind behind them, got the ideal start when full-forward Jackie Horgan was fouled and Patrice Diggin sent the resultant penalty to the top left hand corner. Diggin and Horgan (2) added points to put the visitors into a 1-3 to nil lead.

It took Cork until the 16th minute to open their account, three Joanne Casey frees helped them settle. Ian Brick’s Kerry extended their advantage through the accuracy of Horgan and Diggin.

As the Kingdom introduced Danielle O’Leary - the star of Kerry’s Division 2 ladies football league victory last weekend - Cork closed out the half with Rachel Harty and Casey points before Casey struck for a timely goal in the 29th minute to leave the sides level 1-5 apiece.

Cork took the lead for the first time two minutes into the second-half when Casey pointed. Kerry rifled over the next two scores from Horgan and Amy O’Sullivan to keep their noses in front.

Player-of-the-match Lauren Homan ensured the contest was tied for the third time, 1-7 each.

Kerry, with 12 of their starting 15 coming from the Clanmaurice club, gained a foothold once more, Edel Slattery’s 38th minute goal swinging the momentum back their way.

But Trevor Coleman’s side weren’t to be outdone, and in front of a large home crowd they claimed the next eight points - six from play - to see this keenly contested decider out.

Scorers for Cork: J Casey (1-8, 0-7 frees), L Homan (0-3), R Harty, R O’Shea, K Hickey and L O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: P Diggin (1-2, 1-0 pen, 0-1 free), J Horgan (0-4 frees), E Slattery (1-0), A O’Sullivan (0-1).

CORK: S Ahern; A Crowley, K Falvey, D Carroll; K Kilcommins, A O’Callaghan, L O’Sullivan; R Harty, L Callanan; J Casey, M Murphy, S Hutchinson; R O’Shea, L Homan, F Neville (Capt).

Subs: K Hickey for S Hutchinson (half-time), J O’Leary for A Crowley (half-time), C Crowley for R O’Shea (57), C Finn for F Neville (57), L Doyle for K Falvey (59).

KERRY: E Lawlor; E Ryall, S Murphy, M Costello, A O’Connor, P Diggin, R McCarthy (Capt); K Lynch, E O’Donoghue; A M Leen, C Spillane, A Hanafin; A O’Sullivan, J Horgan, E Slattery.

Subs: D O’Leary for A Hanafin (25), C Cullen for A M Leen (47), K O’Dwyer for P Diggin (54 inj), S Lawlor for A O’Sullivan (58), J O’Keeffe for E Slattery (62).

Referee: Aaron Hogg (Clare).

