Seamus Harnedy out with a virus as Cork & Limerick make one change each

Conor Cahalane has been drafted in as an 11th hour change for virus victim Seamus Harnedy ahead of this afternoon's Cork-Limerick Munster SHC opener in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Speculation that the Cork team named on Saturday night would not be the one that started were rife and so it comes to pass that St Finbarrs man Cahalane takes the place of former captain Harnedy.