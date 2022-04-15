Henry Shefflin names first Galway championship team for Wexford clash

The team has just eight of the team that exited the 2021 championship at the hands of Waterford
Galway manager Henry Shefflin. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 21:59
John Fogarty

Henry Shefflin’s first Galway championship team has just eight of the team that exited the 2021 championship at the hands of Waterford.

As they travel to Wexford for tomorrow’s Leinster SHC opener, the Kilkenny great has had to cope without Joe Canning and Aidan Harte who have since retired.

Éanna Murphy is chosen in goals ahead of Darach Fahy while Ardrahan’s Cianan Fahy makes his first championship appearance and Evan Niland his first SHC start.

GALWAY (SHC v Wexford): E. Murphy; J. Grealish, Daithí Burke (c), D. Morrissey; P. Mannion, G. McInerney, F. Burke; J. Cooney, T. Monaghan; E. Niland, C. Cooney, C. Fahy; C. Whelan, B. Concannon, C. Mannion. 

Subs: D. Fahy; D. Cronin, T. Killeen, T.J. Brennan, S. Ryan, David Burke, J. Coen, J. Hastings, G. Lee, K. Cooney, E. Burke.

