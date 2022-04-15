The more things change the more they stay the same

1. A jumper.

It’s still April. April. Forget the shirt sleeves and khaki shorts, and keep the sun screen in the glover compartment for a few weeks yet. Granted, May isn’t always sweltering, but it’s only a matter of time before we have a lament for the days of the tar melting on the road as you go into (stadium name here) at the height of summer.

2. Sliotars.

They’re still yellow. A couple of weeks ago Cork’s Patrick Horgan was lamenting the cover of the yellow hurling ball and saying it doesn’t play the same way, but they seem here to stay now. Wait until 2016 when the smart sliotar is introduced after this year’s trials at underage level.

3. Hot interviews.

Fair dues to Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick, fast out of the traps with this one as he declared intercounty hurling “kill or be killed” when discussing his recent red card, a far cry from the usual “we’ve prepared well and we’re looking for a performance”. The only downside is every manager in Ireland will use that interview to instruct his players to govern themselves accordingly. Ah well.

4 .Long range bombs.

Last year in the All-Ireland semi-final Niall Morgan of Tyrone blasted over a free from nearer the halfway line than the 65, and it had a few feet to spare when it cleared the Kerry crossbar. How far out is the free-taking going to go in Gaelic football? Is there a top championship game that’ll be decided this year from even further than Morgan’s effort?

5. GPA stand-offs.

Not sure where we are on this one, whether players are not talking to television, or just talking to television, or talking to all reporters, or some reporters, or some reporters on television if it’s a prearranged gig, or . . . Not ideal for anyone given the early start time for this year’s festivities, though given events during the week peace may actually be on the horizon.

6. A Leinster championship.

Attention, attention. A competitive Leinster football championship may be on offer for the first time in a decade, given Dublin’s apparent demise as an all-conquering squad of androids and reappearance as a football team of human beings. That’s good for everyone (in Leinster), though in the interests of fairness it should be noted that the eastern province is still the least competitive in the country.

7. Páirc Uí Rinn.

Too soon? Too late? The stand-off over the venue for the Munster SFC semi-final continues to . . . rumble may not be the right word. Trundle sounds better. There can’t really be a championship without some kind of controversy, so hats off to all concerned for nailing this necessity down early.

8. Match-turning heroics.

The most obvious example here from last year was Diarmuid O’Connor of Mayo’s lung-bursting run to keep the ball in play when a Rob Hennelly free seemed destined to head wide and plunge the westerners into despair against Dublin last year. The ball was recycled for a Kevin McLoughlin point and Mayo roared back for victory. More of the same this year, please.

9. Missing lads who are just retired.

Joe Canning won’t figure in Galway maroon this season. Fittingly enough his last touch was a Hollywood ball of a pass which took half of the Waterford defence out of contention last year in Thurles. Jason Flynn collected and goaled. Vale.

10. The Munster hurling championship.

Always delivers, but you knew that. (Why else are you even reading this?) The names of the venues are like a liturgy. The wicked chuckle of hurleys in the square. The colour. The roar. Ger Loughnane said this is what your fathers told you about. Thurles. Thurles! (Pace yourself - ed. Hang the jersey on the gate - me.)

11. Great, great scores.

An easy guarantee: someone will do something in this year’s championship and their name will be linked to that feat forever. Last year it was Kyle Hayes thundering up the left wing for Limerick in the Munster final before cutting inside and hitting a goal against Tipperary. (If he does it again this year maybe he’ll turn the hurley the right way up, but it worked out fine for him in 2021).

12. Fuelling yourself.

We all have our favourites but in a wrenching break with tradition your writer is willing to be tempted away from his secret loves in favour of new lands yet unconquered. If you have a particular coffee spot or sandwich vendor at or near any of the major venues, get in touch. (Am partial to a dark roast and a superior BLT).

13. Crowds.

Yes, we had people at games last year. Thanks for reminding me. But the year before? Dublin and Limerick are entitled to cherish the titles they collected in 2020 but the emptiness of the big house in Dublin for those deciders thankfully - or should that be hopefully? - belongs to the past.

14. Your summer holidays.

It’s starting and it’s April, as noted. That means instead of looking for the sun somewhere in October you could actually have a vacation which coincides with the summer. Unless you have club responsibilities. Then it’s just another day trip to Garrettstown for you, my old chum. Concluding the intercounty championships so early may not seem like Armageddon now, with it all before us, but check back later for an update.

(Note: we had a no. 15 but he got black carded before half-time.)