Weekend previews: Limerick and Waterford to issue early statements of intent

SATURDAY

Leinster SHC, Round 1.

Wexford v Galway, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4.30pm, (T. Walsh, Waterford), Live Sky Sports.

There is a large element of stepping into the unknown here for new managers Darragh Egan and Henry Shefflin. Egan’s tactical nous will be beneficial here and don’t be surprised if a sweeper is deployed to help cut off the goal threat presented by Conor Whelan and company. If Lee Chin is fit enough to play more than a cameo, Wexford can even up the score in the middle and there may be some uncertainty in the visitors’ ranks in this the first championship game post Joe Canning.

Verdict: Draw.

Westmeath v Kilkenny, TEG Cusack Park, 6pm, (R. McGann, Clare).

After their promotion to the top-flight, there should be plenty of exuberance from Westmeath, at least in the early stages. Kilkenny, though, will be looking at their first two fixtures as opportunities to finetune their team before bigger challenges at the tail-end of their provincial schedule and expose TJ Reid to his first taste of inter-county hurling this season.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park, 6.30pm, (L. Gordan, Galway).

A fixture that has had a more serious ring for Dublin since they were dumped out of the championship by Laois three years ago. In league terms, Laois are the great survivors but they have to do more than just exist to trouble Dublin.

Verdict: Dublin.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 1.

Kerry v Down, Austin Stack Park, 1pm, (K. Jordan, Tipperary).

Injuries to Paudie Ahern and Mikey Boyle in some way negate Kerry’s home advantage against the Ulster men. It mightn’t be pretty but Kerry need to muster a victory to set the tone for the following games.

Verdict: Kerry.

Antrim v Offaly, Corrigan Park, 2pm, (C. Mooney, Dublin).

There is bound to be a sting in Offaly after losing out to Antrim in the Division 1 relegation play-off a few weeks ago. Darren Gleeson must have his players on high alert for that but his resources look better now than they did in Navan.

Verdict: Antrim.

Meath v Carlow, Páirc Tailteann, 2pm, (C. Cunning, Antrim).

Meath disappointed in Division 2 although Carlow don’t have too many fond memories of their early season campaign. Still, they can repeat the victory they inflicted on Meath at this venue last month.

Verdict: Carlow.

Christy Ring Cup, R2.

Wicklow v Mayo, County Grounds, Aughrim, 1pm, (S. Cleere, Kilkenny).

A poor start for both teams but home advantage may tip the scale in Wicklow’s favour.

Verdict: Wicklow.

Kildare v London, St Conleth’s Park, 2.30pm, (N. Wall, Cork).

Kildare couldn’t have got off to a better start and they should add another win here.

Verdict: Kildare.

Lory Meagher Cup, R2.

Longford v Lancashire, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 12pm (K. Brady, Louth).

Verdict: Longford.

Ulster SFC preliminary round.

Fermanagh v Tyrone, Brewster Park, 6.30pm, (J. McQuillan, Cavan), Live Sky Sports.

It may not present itself now but there will likely come a time in the next few weeks when Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan look behind them for options and realise they are short of reinforcements. Losing so many fringe players and Peter Harte’s recent operation should make Tyrone slightly wary of this game but Seán Quigley won’t be enough to beat them on his own. Verdict: Tyrone.

SUNDAY

Munster SHC, Round 1.

Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park, 2pm, (J. Murphy, Limerick), Live RTÉ.

When people are mentioning that Tipperary have never lost a championship game to Waterford in Walsh Park (they’ve only played each other three times there in nearly 100 years), you know there’s a straw or two being clutched. Rarely have Tipperary been written off to this extent and their last two visits to Waterford city haven’t offered much in the way of optimism. Tipperary will score but it’s difficult to see them conceding less than the hosts who are genuine All-Ireland contenders if they stay relatively injury-free. Waterford for the win, Tipperary for a performance to give them some positivity ahead of facing Clare next weekend.

Verdict: Waterford.

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm, (J. Keenan, Wicklow), Live RTÉ.

Forgetting, if you can, last year’s All-Ireland final, Cork’s record against John Kiely’s Limerick has been decent. Outside of Croke Park, they have won their fair share of clashes. All eyes will be on the Cork half-back line to see how they marshal Cian Lynch, missing for so much of Limerick’s mediocre league campaign, while freeing up Mark Coleman. Limerick aren’t a Kilkenny or Tipperary: Cork have to show them more tactical consideration. Kieran Kingston should get a response from that below-par Division 1 final showing but it might not be enough to win, even if Limerick’s inside line mightn’t look as formidable.

Verdict: Limerick.

Christy Ring Cup, Round 2.

Sligo v Derry, Markievicz Park, 2pm, (C. Flynn, Westmeath).

Derry’s mean form has been brought into championship and they have to be contenders for the cup.

Verdict: Derry.

Nicky Rackard Cup, R2.

Tyrone v Fermanagh, O’Neills Healy Park, 2pm, (K. Parke, Antrim).

Verdict: Tyrone.

Roscommon v Warwickshire, Dr Hyde Park, 1pm, (A. McAleer, Donegal).

Verdict: Roscommon

Donegal v Armagh, O’Donnell Park, 2pm, (J. Judge, Sligo).

Verdict: Donegal.

Lory Meagher Cup, Round 2.

Louth v Monaghan, Darver, 1pm, (T. Gleeson, Dublin).

Verdict: Louth.

Cavan v Leitrim, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm, (J. Connors, Donegal).

Verdict: Leitrim.

Connacht SFC quarter-finals.

London v Leitrim, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 2.30pm, (M. McNally, Monaghan).

London will hope their fall-off in the latter half of the league is nothing too serious. However Leitrim know they can’t afford any slackness here. Keith Beirne is a major absentee and this game should go to the wire but Leitrim have looked better on the road this year than at home.

Verdict: Leitrim.

New York v Sligo, Gaelic Park, 7.30pm (Irish time), (S. Hurson, Tyrone).

If there was a lot of pent-up energy in London’s early league displays after being off the road for the best part of two years, you can imagine New York will be bursting to get going particularly with a Tailteann Cup spot to look forward to this summer. Tony McEntee knows there could be trouble but his forwards have the class to do the necessary.

Verdict: Sligo.

WORDS: John Fogarty