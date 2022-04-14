Cian Lynch doesn't give you the ball, he lends it

Hurling's Great Entertainers

Cian Lynch (Limerick)

The obvious, nay only, place to start. In a team that’s unapologetically functional and all the more effective for it, he is the one weaver of dreams. And what a weaver.

Someone recently wondered if Lynch “scores enough for a forward” (okay, someone in your correspondent’s WhatsApp hurling group). His haul of 0-6 in last year’s All Ireland final constitutes the obvious riposte. Even if it didn’t, or if you insisted on a larger sample size, the next response is that Lynch isn’t there to score; he’s there to hand over the sliotar to one of the big lads who will score. What’s more, when he does hand it on it’s invariably on his terms. He knows when to hold and he knows when the moment of optimum release has arrived; witness the manner in which he paused, then took a few extra steps to straighten the line before offloading for Gearóid Hegarty to rifle the opening goal last August. In the words of whoever it was about Ossie Ardiles: “He doesn’t pass you the ball, he lends it to you.”

Lynch’s reinvention as a centre-forward rivals Kilkenny’s 2002 redeployment of Henry Shefflin in the same position as one of the most consequential tactical moves of the century. By way of a caveat, he really does need to demonstrate proper contact between palm and ball when handpassing.

Austin Gleeson (Waterford)

In his county’s 2017 championship opener against Cork the reigning Hurler of the Year was withdrawn seven minutes from the end. He’d hit two points, one of them after a flick back to himself that demanded the tag “John Troy-esque”, but overall he failed to spark. Come the All-Ireland semi-final he scored one of the greatest goals of the era, slaloming his way through the Cork defence and throwing in a dummy handpass before flipping the sliotar past Anthony Nash. This time he didn’t fail to spark.

Which was the real Austin Gleeson? Answer: both of them.

Fast forward to the 2020 All-Ireland final and a solid, mature display that saw him land 0-3 from play on a well beaten team on an afternoon when no other Waterford man contributed more than a point from play. It is this kind of happy medium Liam Cahill requires from him over the coming months. The Déise now possess so many class acts that Gleeson’s rainmaking is no longer essential. The knowledge that he doesn’t have to do everything, or nearly everything, by himself ought to be liberating. One imagines moreover that an unpleasant recent experience will prove educational.

Shane Kingston (Cork)

Nothing stirs the loins of Cork fans like a scoring inside forward, an elevated breed with a long and illustrious Leeside lineage. We could have opted here for Jack O’Connor in view of the lightning he brings with him whenever he takes the field. Kingston, however, possesses a broader body of work. Is he more effective as an impact sub? The evidence of the All Ireland semi-final (0-7) and the league final (0-3) suggest so, although it took him only three minutes to find the roof of the Limerick net in the All Ireland.

During his half of action in Thurles a fortnight ago the Douglas man landed three points, won a free and ruffled the side netting from an acute angle. For the second point he raced across the field to the number ten position and saw off three opponents before finding the range. It’s this kind of bloodymindedness, quite apart from the accuracy, that Cork are screaming out for.

TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

If any place, having produced the most successful hurler in history, would then birth someone who may have been his superior for raw talent it was surely going to be either Glen Rovers or Ballyhale. Whether Reid might have attained a heavenly plane earlier had Brian Cody been more flexible or whether it was Cody’s tough love that moulded the man he became is an argument that won’t be resolved. What can be said with certainty is that it’s been his misfortune to glisten in the autumn of his career on Kilkenny teams unworthy of his gifts.

That he doesn’t score much from play any more is not because he can’t but because he’s not allowed to. A Most Fouled Players category over the past few years would make for informative reading and Reid can’t be far off the top of the list. Having appeared in All-Ireland finals since 2008 last year’s semi-final was the first occasion a little of the old electricity was visibly lacking. Apropos of nothing in particular the trajectory of his frees, with their arrowed purity as opposed to the garryowens of lesser mortals, will always be pleasing to the eye. Enjoy him while you can.

Dessie Hutchinson

Yes, a second Déise man. Look, they’re the National League champions and they’re sucking diesel. He nipped in for only the one goal in the league final but that was a function of the gameplan – to bring war in the middle third and carry the sliotar forward rather than hitting the full-forward line early - as opposed to any failing on his part. Was man of the match in the All Ireland club decider when he kept Ballygunner in contention in the second half, drilled a brilliant goal and finished with 1-3.

Hutchinson’s championship output totals a more than satisfactory 3-17 in ten starts. As with all the best members of the species Handyus Forwardus his trickiness never dissipates into tricksiness. Should Waterford spend the summer continuing to get their stormtroopers swarming forward from midfield he won’t land huge hauls of points – but he will rattle the rigging on a regular basis.

*****

The Matches that Matter

Limerick v Waterford, April 23rd

The meeting of the mastodons. The MacCarthy Cup holders versus the new and shiny National League champions. Can both counties afford to pick their best XVs and wire into one another, knowing that another meeting may await down the line? Can they afford not to wire into one another? Defeat for one or other in their first outing would raise the stakes considerably.

Galway v Kilkenny, May 1st

The moment Galway appointed their new manager was the moment the money shot of the championship became apparent, even six months beforehand. The man who’s won ten All Irelands shakes hands with his old boss, the man who’s won 11 All Irelands: a photographer’s dream. Is it snide to suggest that the preceding 70 minutes won’t live up to the hype? Probably not.

Clare v Limerick, May 15th

The spoils were shared when the sides met in Ennis during the league. It might be ventured that Clare invested more in the occasion than did their guests; nothing wrong with that either. But try on this scenario for size: having drawn in Cork and lost to Waterford the All Ireland champions return to Cusack Park for their closing fixture desperate for a win. Welcome to Galatasaray!

Tipperary v Cork, May 22nd

Too much will happen between now and then to even consider hazarding what may and may not be at stake here. A berth in the Munster final? Third place in the group and therefore a spot in the All Ireland series? Heaven knows. Then again, this is Tipp and Cork. Race memory is its own motivator.

