A stroll in Shannon for the Clare minor footballers

Munster Minor Football Championship Round 1

Clare 4-18 Waterford 0-4

A comfortable start to the provincial minor football series for Clare who cantered to victory in Wolfe Tones GAA in Shannon on Thursday evening.

Inside duo Cathal Talty (1-8) and Conor Fennell (3-4) were exceptional for the hosts who dominated throughout and along with strong performances from Michael Kelly, Daire Hill and captain Sean McMahon, had eight different scorers over the hour.

Indeed, having created 45 scoring opportunities including ten shots at goal, the damage could have been much worse only for Waterford goalkeeper Conor Moore to pull off six excellent stops including a first half penalty save.

However, the Ardmore stopper was powerless to prevent Clare from building up a 2-7 to 0-1 interval cushion against the conditions before putting the result beyond doubt with a further 1-7 unanswered third quarter blitz.

Scorers for Clare: C Talty (1-8, 2f), C Fennell (3-2); D Keane, S McMahon (1f) (0-2 each); C Meaney, E Cahill, C Riordan, T Lysaght (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: J Power (0-3f); D Harty (0-1).

Clare: C Howard; M Kelly, D Hill, N Fitzgerald; S McMahon, P Nagle, J Garry; E Cahill, T Lysaght; C Meaney, D Keane, M Kelleher; C Talty, C Fennell, D Killeen.

Subs: G O’Shea for Kelleher (48), P Considine for Cahill (48), C Riordan for Keane (48), R Kilroy for Garry (51), C Deegan Herlihy for Meaney (51).

Waterford: C Moore; D Murphy, A Murray, B Curran; S Wall, S Power, T Leane; O Buck, K Moloney; D O’Neill, C Sweeney, J Power; D Harty, S Flavin, K Flynn.

Subs: A Quinn for O’Neill (HT), D Jacob for Buck (36), T Gardner for Wall (41), F O’Brien for Moloney (45), C Power for Flynn (53).

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Kerry).