A stroll in Shannon for the Clare minor footballers

Inside duo Cathal Talty (1-8) and Conor Fennell (3-4) were exceptional for the hosts who dominated Waterford throughout
A stroll in Shannon for the Clare minor footballers

Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 21:05
Eoin Brennan

Munster Minor Football Championship Round 1 

Clare 4-18 Waterford 0-4 

A comfortable start to the provincial minor football series for Clare who cantered to victory in Wolfe Tones GAA in Shannon on Thursday evening.

Inside duo Cathal Talty (1-8) and Conor Fennell (3-4) were exceptional for the hosts who dominated throughout and along with strong performances from Michael Kelly, Daire Hill and captain Sean McMahon, had eight different scorers over the hour.

Indeed, having created 45 scoring opportunities including ten shots at goal, the damage could have been much worse only for Waterford goalkeeper Conor Moore to pull off six excellent stops including a first half penalty save.

However, the Ardmore stopper was powerless to prevent Clare from building up a 2-7 to 0-1 interval cushion against the conditions before putting the result beyond doubt with a further 1-7 unanswered third quarter blitz.

Scorers for Clare: C Talty (1-8, 2f), C Fennell (3-2); D Keane, S McMahon (1f) (0-2 each); C Meaney, E Cahill, C Riordan, T Lysaght (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: J Power (0-3f); D Harty (0-1).

Clare: C Howard; M Kelly, D Hill, N Fitzgerald; S McMahon, P Nagle, J Garry; E Cahill, T Lysaght; C Meaney, D Keane, M Kelleher; C Talty, C Fennell, D Killeen.

Subs: G O’Shea for Kelleher (48), P Considine for Cahill (48), C Riordan for Keane (48), R Kilroy for Garry (51), C Deegan Herlihy for Meaney (51).

Waterford: C Moore; D Murphy, A Murray, B Curran; S Wall, S Power, T Leane; O Buck, K Moloney; D O’Neill, C Sweeney, J Power; D Harty, S Flavin, K Flynn.

Subs: A Quinn for O’Neill (HT), D Jacob for Buck (36), T Gardner for Wall (41), F O’Brien for Moloney (45), C Power for Flynn (53).

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Kerry).

More in this section

GPA Scholarship Announcement Event GAA and GPA edge towards resolution over expenses
Jack Davitt and Conor Lohan 13/4/2022 Seventh heaven as Smith seals it for Sligo at the death
Cork subs strike late to spark another Clare collapse Cork subs strike late to spark another Clare collapse
#Clare GAA#Waterford GAA
Kerry v Cork - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final

Munster GAA chiefs remain intent on Killarney hosting Cork-Kerry clash

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices