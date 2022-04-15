Kieran Kingston says Limerick's visit won't 'define the season'

Cork manager Kieran Kingston has said that important though Sunday’s championship opener against Limerick is (Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 4pm), it “won’t define the season” for either side.

The sides meet in a replay of the All-Ireland SHC final which Limerick won well, with Cork keen to put away a disappointing loss to Waterford in the NHL final a fortnight ago.

“We’re happy with how the two weeks have gone,” said Kingston.

“But something that can’t be forgotten is that while there’s a lot of focus on the game this Sunday — understandably, a replay of the All-Ireland final with the champions coming to town, a big occasion — that game won’t define our season, or Limerick’s.

“With the round-robin format for the championship each game is as important as the others. This is our only home game in the championship, the only opportunity which gives the Cork supporters a chance to see their team.

“We’re aware of that. We want to reflect that in our performance on Sunday but win, lose, or draw it won’t define the season.”

Kingston sees similarities between Cork’s opening round defeat by Limerick in last year’s Munster Championship and the recent league final.

“You’re always looking for that incremental improvement, we know well that the stakes go up for the championship, the challenges go up, and there’s an onus on us to match that.

“Last year against Limerick in Thurles we were going well, we were really in the game, but we were caught for two sloppy goals coming up to half-time and never really recovered from that. We got it back to three or four points in the second half but never really looked like closing that gap.

“And that was a bit similar to the league final this year in that we conceded two goals just before half-time as well, and never really looked like closing the gap that time either, so we’ll be looking for an improvement there.

“But every team will looking for that improvement from game to game while trying to balance recovery and niggles and fellas in and out of form — that’s the challenge.”

The Cork management were reasonably satisfied with the league, he adds: “This has been our first campaign as a management team. On top of that it’s the first time every team has faced into a national league with the championship coming right on top of it — and on top of all that again it’s a round-robin championship format, for the first time since 2019.

“Because of all of that we had a number of different things we wanted to do with the league, one of which was getting some consistency into our performances, particularly after the All-Ireland defeat last year.

“We had a relatively good 2021 season apart from the All-Ireland final, so it was important for us to be consistent, as that was something the team was accused of lacking for the last couple of years, consistency of performances. I thought we did that with the league games apart from the final, obviously, so that was a positive.

“The final didn’t go our way for a number of reasons, one of which was the missed opportunities on our side — far more than the opposition — while we also conceded four goals through sloppy mistakes. When you do that you’re going to struggle in a national final, and that was how it proved for us.

“Overall we split the season into different competitions, but we always said we’d review and park the league as soon as it was over, and we did that on the Tuesday after the league final, when we got into championship mode.

“Disappointed as we were, we met, had a good chat about it and parked it up to focus on the next five training sessions — that’s really all we had between the league final and the championship.”

Cork’s minors had a big win over Limerick earlier this week, while the county U20s ground out a tight win over Clare.

“We saw that as well last year with the minors and U20s they were going well and won the All-Ireland in their grades, which was great. We got to a senior final for the second time in 16 years and then qualified for a national final a couple of weeks ago, so those are positives for Cork.

“We all know the gap that exists between U20 and senior, and only exceptional players can bridge that gap immediately: For most there’s a development and evolution process involved first.

“That gap is even more obvious between minor and senior — but it’s great to see that momentum across the board in Cork hurling, and we’ll be trying to feed off that and hoping they’ll feed off us too.”

Daire O’Leary’s foot injury keeps him out of contention this weekend.

“Daire is back in training this week but this game is coming just that bit too soon for him.

“We have one or two players we need to look at on Friday evening to see how they are, so it’ll be then before we can be definitive about who’s available.

“There’s one player with a niggle and another who’s been sick, so when we get together Friday evening we’ll know exactly who we have. But Daire is out for this weekend’s game, anyway.”