Kerry hurling manager Stephen Molumphy happy with his team’s progress

Kerry hurling manager Stephen Molumphy is happy with his team’s progress on the eve of the Championship. The kingdom three wins in the Allianz League before losing the Division 2A semi-final to Westmeath. But ex-Waterford star Molumphy has highlighted the massive transition in the squad since taking charge.

“58% of the panel is new, normally it’s a 5%/10% turnover every year, but when you change 58% in one year it’s massive. So I definitely would have taken with a game to go a draw to get to the final.

“That was difficult to not progress and at least get to the final and push on, but I’m definitely very happy with where we are and the progress that’s been made. The hurt from losing that, you know what, is a great motivator and the lads are just waiting to be let loose on Saturday.”

Despite being reduced to 14 men when Mikey Boyle was sent off after only 10 minutes in that loss to Westmeath, Kerry hung in to only lose the game by a point to the eventual Division 2A champions. Molumphy doesn’t feel like discipline is an issue for his side.

“I suppose we’re always trying to fine tune things, but in terms of frees given away I’d consider us low. My biggest thing is goal-scoring chances. We’d nine against Westmeath and they’d five.

“They converted two of theirs and we converted none of ours and that makes a huge difference. Discipline is always something we can target, but the game is so physical now and refs have such difficult decisions to make, but I’m happy where we are our intensity, our aggression.”

Kerry’s U20 hurlers put it up to their Tipperary counterparts for large spells of their Munster Championship clash last week, the sides were level after 45 minutes. Molumphy feels there is plenty of young talent in Kerry.

“There are seven or eight names already on a list that to be honest we would want to bring in as soon as possible. It is very encouraging. I keep saying it, the talent is there and the speed and the strength can be built on. Their easier to build than developing talent and the talent is there, the base is there.

“There are a number of players there we’re very keen to get our hands on as soon as possible, get them in, because it takes a year or two sometimes. Some guys, like Colin Walsh, just come in naturally, but we’re definitely looking forward to getting our hands on them.”

They way the fixtures have fallen this year, Kerry have three home games and two away. Two of the first three games are at home. But Molumphy is not looking past Down.

“We’ve banned the second to the fifth match from speaking about it. It’s just Down, because if you don’t win that it’s very competitive, like with Antrim, Offaly playing them at the very end of the thing you need to have points up on the board. Down is everything to us. We need to get points up on the board from this match on Saturday.”