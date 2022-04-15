McEnaney: David Gough must be first choice for Donegal v Armagh

Former referees chief Pat McEnaney says the GAA should appoint David Gough to officiate Sunday week’s Donegal-Armagh Ulster SFC quarter-final in Ballybofey.

As Armagh contemplate appealing the suspensions of Stefan Campbell, Ciarán Mackin and Aidan Nugent arising from the melee at the end of the counties’ Division 1 game in Letterkenny last month, four-time All-Ireland referee McEnaney believes leading match official Gough is the right man to take charge of such a charged fixture.

Meath man Gough was referee for the Armagh-Tyrone Division 1, Round 2 game in February when he sent off five players when the teams became embroiled in an end-of-game row and all five of their one-match suspensions were upheld.

“I’d be surprised if it’s not Gough for that (Donegal-Armagh) game,” says McEnaney, who was referees development chair from 2012 to ‘15. “If I was chairman of the referees group, I’d be sending Gough back up the road for it. When you think about it, there have been a couple of big dishing outs and that sends alarm bells ringing in inter-county squads.

“Two boys snarl and gets a hold of each other and go to ground, the next man in is the problem, the third man. If he’s seen to go in, then everybody else feels they have to. People are expecting fireworks between Donegal and Armagh but you know these things – it's talked up and nothing happens. I believe both of them will want to be disciplined on this occasion because the one who isn’t won’t win it.”

Earlier this week, RTÉ football pundit Kevin McStay mentioned that Armagh were upset that other such flashpoints weren’t being punished as those in Letterkenny and the Athletic Grounds.

Monaghan man McEnaney doesn’t detect a bias against northern teams in such circumstances. “Not from what I’ve seen. These teams have to hold their hand up and ask like (Mario) Balotelli ‘why always me?’ You have to look at your own house before you start giving out about others and some counties just haven’t got their house in order just yet.

“I always say to players ‘take it away from the referee. If you’re in control of your own destiny, you won’t let another man make the decision whether you stay on the field or not.” In general, McEnaney has been impressed by how referees have done in the big games in the Allianz Leagues and thinks it bodes well for the championship ahead.

“The refereeing has been quite good and reasonably well handed. I watched all the finals, a right few games, and when players were acting up they were being punished. However, it would have been disappointing from a refereeing perspective that Rian O’Neill got off (a one-match ban).

“Championship is different to league obviously but people have to be more disciplined. In the modern possession game, you can’t be going down to 14 men. Even taking a black card is a turning point. There is a big emphasis on discipline among inter-county teams and where there isn’t, they’re not doing their job.”