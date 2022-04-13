Mayo weather stunning Leitrim fightback to progress

Mayo 0-16 Leitrim 2–9

After a storming fightback in the last 13 minutes by Leitrim, during which Colm Quinn and Jack Casey shot a goal apiece, Mayo survived to win their Connacht semi-final by the narrowest of margins in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Mayo started off brightly with Frank Irwin and Cian MacHale tapping frees in the opening six minutes while Tom O' Flaherty pointed from play shortly afterwards.

The visitors dominated the first half exchanges after that and led by 0–8 to 0–3 at the break.

Leitrim reduced Mayo just after the restart with a Oisin Curley point but Mayo hit 0–7 in response to go 0–15 to 0–4 ahead by the 47th minute after Frank Irwin put over placed balls and Cian O'Connell chipped in with two points and Paddy Heneghan one.

Then came the stunning fightback by the hosts but it didn't prove to be enough as Mayo clung on.

Scorers for Mayo: F Irwin (0–6 4f, 45); C O'Connell (0–3f) C McHugh (0–2), T O'Flaherty, D McHugh, S Callinan, P Heneghan & D Thornton (0–1 each)

Scorers for Leitrim: M McKiernan (0–5f) J Casey (1–1, pen); C Quinn (1–0); F Mcloughlin, O Curley, P. Moran & E. McLoughlin (0–1 each).

Mayo: B O’Flaherty; R Keane, F Kelly, A Morrison; A Cosgrove, S Callinan, C Dawson; D Thornton, F Irwin; T O’Flaherty, D McHugh, S Morahan; C MacHale, P Heneghan, C O’Connell.

Subs: P Walsh for MacHale (30); N Treacy for Callinan (31); B Tuohy for Dawson (43); M. Cunningham for O'Connell (47); C. Reid for Keane (55);

Leitrim: C Flood; C. Singleton, K Glancy, T Hughes; B. Donoghue, M. McKiernan, J. McGreal, G. Reynolds, F Mcloughlin; E McLoughlin, S Harte, M Lehehan; D McWeeney, B. McWeeney, C. Quinn.

Subs: O Curley for D. McWeeney (HT), J. Caseyfor B McWeeney( 36); J Clinton for Donohue & P Moran for Lenehan(48); D. McLoughlin for F. Mcloughlin (57).

Referee: R. Hayes (Sligo).