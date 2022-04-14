Ronan O'Neill: Tyrone trained three times a week and that was it

RETIRED Tyrone forward Ronan O’Neill has disputed Sean Cavanagh’s claim that in order to win the All-Ireland last year, they trained six times a week.

Cavanagh was asked a few weeks back about the stand-off between the Gaelic Players Association and the GAA over the limit on training sessions that would be funded by expenses and said: “Tyrone wouldn’t have won the All-Ireland last year if they hadn’t trained six times a week. If they hadn’t been doing things in the morning before they go to work or doing lunchtime sessions, they wouldn’t have won the All-Ireland.”

However, Ronan O’Neill who was in that group and played last year before his retirement over the winter, has stated, “Tyrone trained three times a week last year and that was it.”

He explained the typical regime for the Red Hands.

“We would train on a Tuesday and a Friday and a Saturday morning and that was it. The recovery, the strength and conditioning, we did that in our own time.

“Now, there might have been four at the start of the year. Gyms were opening up and we were going in small pods.

“But once Covid started to increase in the wider population that was scrapped and you were left to your own devices to do your own gym work.”

He continued: “There was a scenario there for three or four weeks when you would come early to a session and do a gym session, a bit of activation work or stuff that was brought out onto the pitch and you did that before the session started.

“Categorically, 100%, Tyrone trained three times a week last year and won the All-Ireland.”

In light of the GPA’s own findings from an ESRI survey that found the demands on intercounty players had become unsustainable, O’Neill was asked could Tyrone's approach become a blueprint for all counties.

“As a player, you cannot control what a manager says or does. If he wants to train five times a week, you are going to go along with it,” he stated.

“You are not going to step out from the crowd and say, ‘Look, we are training too much.’ That does not happen in a county panel.

“I am going from my own experience and three or four sessions is sufficient. On a Tuesday or a Thursday, you might meet up for an hour beforehand to do a bit of collective video analysis. You do your training session. There might be another meeting at the end of that to go over what you are doing that weekend.

“But that can all be done in one night. You don’t have to bring people in for a Wednesday night as you might have students in Belfast, or working in Dublin and elsewhere to come up for a meeting that lasts half an hour, to claim expenses.”

With Tyrone beginning their defence of the Ulster and All-Ireland crowns this Saturday with a preliminary round clash with neighbours Fermanagh, the Omagh man insists he is not missing the grind of county football, though he is interested to see what might stir inside him once the Championship begins.

With no fewer than seven players from last year’s squad gone from the panel, he believes that some have used that as an excuse for Tyrone’s indifferent showing in patches throughout the league.

As he looks back on his career, he admits that he disagrees with the nature of the criticism that went Mickey Harte’s way after the All-Ireland success under the new management of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher.

“That (2021) was as much Mickey Harte’s win as it was Feargal and Brian’s too,” O’Neill insists.

“He was there for so long, he re-invented the new team, he brought so many of the Under-21 boys through and those boys wouldn’t be playing for Tyrone if it wasn’t for Mickey Harte, to be fair. And Gavin Devlin too.”

Shortly after the All-Ireland final, O’Neill made good on that belief and texted Harte and Devlin to express his gratitude.

“People join the bandwagon and say that these two (Logan and Dooher) brought Tyrone over the line,” he added.

“In the past, people forget about Mickey and the impact he had on Tyrone over the last eight to ten years in terms of bringing people in, rejuvenating people and keeping them extremely happy to fight the cause of winning an All-Ireland for Tyrone and representing Tyrone at the highest level.

“There’s probably a little truth to the question, but that success is 100% just as much down to Mickey Harte as it was to Feargal and Brian. Because we got so close over so many years, you look at all the semi-finals we were in, we went to an All-Ireland final in 2018.”

He admits it wasn’t always easy under Harte, suffering from the corner-forward’s condition of constantly fearing substitution if a game wasn’t going their way.

“As a coach now myself, stepping into that scenario as well, as much as you want to win, you like to develop players as well,” he says.

“Yes, I felt myself I should have got more game-time or freedom. More chances, that if I didn’t play well, to get another chance in another game.

“But that’s football. Unless you are a Peter Canavan or a David Clifford, you might not get those chances because of the level in each county team.”