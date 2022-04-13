Seán O'Sullivan doesn't agree with plans to change U20 grade to U19

Kerry U20 football selector Seán O’Sullivan does not agree with plans to change the existing U20 grade at inter-county level to U19 and have U19 as the last underage grade before senior.

At Congress earlier this year, a Central Council motion to replace the U20 grade with an U19 competition fell narrowly short of the required 60% support, but the proposed U19 grade will be revisited at a Special Congress later in the year.

O’Sullivan’s preference is the old system of minor at U18 and then U21 as the last stepping stone before progressing onto senior. The jump from U19 to senior would be too substantial, he argues.

“I always thought the way the set up was, with minor being U18, followed by U21, that that was a very good system. Not sure why the GAA felt they had to go meddling with it,” said four-time All-Ireland senior winner O’Sullivan.

“Having played at all the grades, I thought you got a very good experience and grounding at U21 level. Your body is still developing at 21, 22, and so by the time you get up to senior level you have had a real good learning curve there, not only physically but also the way the game is played.

“Now I have to say that compared to when I played U21, it is a completely different world out there in terms of the physical side of the game and the conditioning that these guys have coming into us from minor level.

“They are coming into us as physical specimens, so from that point of view it definitely helps them moving onto senior, but in terms of their age and maturity as a footballer, I think they could do with that extra bit of time as an underage player. U20 seems to be under threat. This U19 grade seems to be the one that people are leaning towards.”

Kerry begin their Munster U20 championship campaign at the semi-final stage away to Clare next Monday evening, the only one of the four Munster underage competitions across hurling and football that is straight knockout.

O’Sullivan is adamant that there should be a backdoor in the U20 football championship.

“I know everyone talks about burnout and players playing a lot of games, but it is not like these lads are playing senior with their county. They are U20, they only get a couple of years at it, and surely they could find some way of having a backdoor because to be gone after one game is very tough.

“Even ourselves last year, it was tough to go out after one game. I definitely think it is something they could look at.”