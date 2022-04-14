Seán Finn: Limerick won't lack motivation against Cork

The torment of last year’s All-Ireland final may be fresh in Cork’s minds this Sunday but Limerick’s league woes against them are fresher, maintains Seán Finn.

That nine-point defeat in TUS Gaelic Grounds at the end of February stung the All-Ireland champions, providing them with a timely reminder of the levels they will need to reach to start the defence of their provincial title with a victory.

Three-time All-Ireland winner Finn admits Limerick’s display that evening rocked them.

“I suppose the outlier there is the Cork performance this year. When you compare it to last year, it was a significant dip in performance that day. It was probably a false reflection of how our year was going. Hopefully, we get an opportunity to get that trend going again this year.

“That Cork game, we were good in patches but below average in a lot of aspects of our game. Cork came down with a ferocious intensity that we failed to match. I think that was the big difference. They were a lot more up for that game. As a result, we were punished.”

Finn travels this weekend to a venue with good memories for him, last year’s Munster final being one and another being the 2018 provincial round game against Cork when they secured a draw despite Aaron Gillane being sent off and captain Declan Hannon going off injured in the opening half.

“It was a great game,” recalls the Bruff man. “Jeez, it was brilliant. It was on a Saturday, a beautiful evening in a fabulous stadium. We lost Declan Hannon early. A lot of things went against us that day but we dug deep and got a point out of it.

“It set up our year, really but yeah, it’s a great place to go, particularly in good weather. I’m looking forward to the challenge of getting to where Cork are at the moment.”

Between their draw with Clare and win over Offaly, the Limerick camp headed to Killarney last month, spending some time training in the county’s centre of excellence in Currans too. There was talk of it being a reaction after a league which yielded just one win against a Joe McDonagh Cup side but four-time All-Star Finn says it was nothing of the sort.

“We went down to Kerry for a night. Just spend a bit of time together more so than a training camp. It was very much a team bonding thing, not that we needed more bonding considering we’ve had so many holidays.

“It was just a get-together with a weekend off. A chance to let the hair down a little bit and get to know each other that bit more. Of course, we had the opportunity to work on a few different things but it was very much that exercise rather than a hard slog of training.”

It was Finn who admitted after last year’s Munster final that Limerick couldn’t afford further acts of indiscipline as they committed in that game. Like in the 2021 league, they picked up red cards this year but there isn’t as much focus on discipline in the camp this time around.

“Players know that they need to be a bit more disciplined. You’re not going to tell your forwards not to tackle and to be careful. You still want forwards tackling but it’s up to the player to be a bit more disciplined in the tackle. As a result, you’re not putting yourself in a position of getting sent off and you’re also not putting the referee in that position.

“I think the onus is on the individual to be careful because there could be serious consequences if I do get sent off and the season could be on the line. You can be unfortunate. Your best intentions might be to make a good tackle but you get caught with a high hurley around the neck and the referee might see it as a high tackle and give you a red card.

“Another referee might say there wasn’t much force in it and give a yellow card. Obviously, there’s an element of subjectivity when it comes to referees but again it’s up to the player to be more disciplined.”