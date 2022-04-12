Dalo Live: Who will pull the joker from the bottom of the deck for Cork and Limerick on Sunday?

It was one of the topics of the night at Dalo Live in the Castletroy Park Hotel in Limerick: what will be this year’s big championship wildcard?

The debate was prompted by Eoin Cadogan’s suggestion in the Irish Examiner that Cork should relocate Mark Coleman to the forwards. And taking inspiration from the standout switch of recent seasons: Limerick’s shock move of Kyle Hayes to defence for the Munster Championship clash with Tipp in 2020.

Panelist on the night Liam Sheedy was Tipp manager that day and admitted John Kiely’s move completely disrupted his plans: “We heard it in the hotel before the game which didn’t help because we had time to think about it and we reacted instead of sticking to our own plans.”

Some of the surprise selections recalled included the move of TJ Ryan — another guest on the night — from the Limerick attack to defence. As well as flu-stricken Brian Whelehan’s star turn in the Offaly attack in 1998.

And Sheedy reminded the audience he got 11 points off Mike Houlihan from centre-forward for Tipp U21s and made a case for Paul Shelly’s move to full-forward for Tipp in ‘99.

“Shelly was a big one for us. Nicky (English) put him in the forwards. I remember the instructions he gave him, turn, go and when you get near the goal, kick it.”

TJ: “Shelly was a tough nut to crack. The funny thing is, when I was in the forwards he was a corner back and when I went back he was corner forward.”

Mark Landers can’t see Kieran Kingston making a major change. “I would twist but I think they will stick. It’s too late in the day. The biggest issue for Cork is with Cian Lynch. Have we learned anything from the All-Ireland final? If we have, Ger Millerick has to go in and mark him. I’d move Mark Coleman but only as far as midfield.”

Sheedy added: “How Ger Millerick wasn’t back marking Stephen Bennett or Dessie Hutchinson in the league final I don’t know. Maybe Cork were playing games and didn’t want to give anything away.”

TJ doesn’t see any major change from Limerick boss John Kiely either, despite injury worries in the full-forward line.

“The reality for Limerick is that Cathal O’Neill put his hand up highest in the league. But is he really suited to the inside line? My belief is that Seamie Flanagan will miss out but the rest will play.

“You’re really looking for that championship spark. If they can recapture that I think John will stick to what he has.” Though TJ did suggest one possible wildcard.

“Could you see Barry Nash like your man from Brazil bombing down the left hand side?”

We think he meant Roberto Carlos.