'The offensive mark is aptly titled. It's horrible' - RTE pundits united against mark

Three RTÉ football pundits are unanimous in their opposition to the advanced mark in the game.

Kevin McStay, Colm Boyle and Noelle Healy all expressed their dislike of the rule, in existence since the 2020 Allianz Leagues, which they believe has either added nothing or detracted from the game as a spectacle.

A referee can award a player an uncontested kick at goal provided they have caught the ball cleanly inside the 45-metre line from a kick pass from outside or on the 45m line and of no less than 20m in length. The player must also raise his hand to confirm he is taking the option of the mark. He then has 15 seconds to kick and no opponent can be within 13m of him as he does.

Put forward by the playing rules committee and backed by Special Congress in October 2019, McStay has seen nothing to believe it has benefitted the game.

“The offensive mark, aptly titled, it’s offensive. Horrible," he said.

“The goal chances are being stopped if a bad decision is being made by the catcher. He could have a two-on-one on inside but he’s so ready to call his mark he isn’t ready to play on immediately after it. So it has actually led to a reduction in goal chances. I’m sure if you go back on the tapes you would see that. It’s nearly hard to see any improvement.

“I don’t think we on ‘The Sunday Game’ have yet to take out the tape measure for the 20 metres on a significant championship night but it’s only a matter of time before a massive decision is let go, we measure it and it’s only 14.5 metres and the poor old referee gets walloped again.”

Although defending players can also claim a mark, ex-Mayo back Boyle was not a fan of it as a player nor now as an analyst.

"My thoughts on the advanced mark have been very clear from the start. I don’t like it. I never have. I don’t think it adds much at all to the game. How long is it now? Third year? Can anyone really think of any one outstanding mark or moment of brilliance from a mark.

“When it was brought in, everyone was thinking it was going to lead to a lot more kicking and high-fielding especially in the full-forward line. I don’t think it has, really. I think of the marks I’ve seen they’ve been of what I call the handy variety where they’re in loads of space anyway and the ball is just put into their chest with a 30-yard pass.

“I don’t think it adds anything to the game. If anything, I think it slows the game down a small bit more. What it does too is it gives you a chance to set up. So if you are the forward and you take the mark, you’re taking every bit of that 15 seconds even going over to 20 seconds so all your team can get pushed up the pitch and you’ve boys from the back pushing up and it becomes a set-play kick-out like it would be from a normal free kick-out.

“I don’t think it adds absolutely anything to the game and whatever about inter-county level certainly at club level because it’s so hard to officiate. If you’re asking a club referee who is basically on his own to try and adjudicate whether it’s a mark, whether it’s a 20m kick, whether it was kicked outside the 45, it’s really hard for any referee to adjudicate that.”

Healy understood the rationale behind its introduction but argues it has been counterproductive.

“I actually think it contributes to slowing the game down," she said. "If a ball goes in, it’s whatever metres (it’s travelled) but it’s essentially an easy kick-pass and slowed down to kick a free.”