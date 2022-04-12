Three of Armagh’s four bans upheld

Although Rian O'Neill's proposed one-match ban was rescinded on a technicality, Stefan Campbell, Ciarán Mackin and Aidan Nugent's similar penalties were endorsed by the CHC.
Armagh's Rian O'Neill has be cleared to line out in the county's Ulster SFC quarter-final against Donegal

Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 09:16
John Fogarty

Three of Armagh’s four suspensions were upheld by the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) last night.

Although Rian O’Neill’s proposed one-match ban was rescinded on a technicality, Stefan Campbell, Ciarán Mackin and Aidan Nugent’s similar penalties were endorsed by the CHC.

The four players were cited for their involvement in a melee at the end of the final round Division 1 game against Donegal in Letterkenny’s O’Donnell Park last month. Donegal chose to accept the one-game suspensions issued to Neil McGee and Odhrán McFadden-Ferry.

The trio, who along with O’Neill were represented by a team of solicitors in Croke Park last night, have the option of bringing their cases to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC) in an attempt to avoid missing the Ulster SFC quarter-final against Donegal in Ballybofey’s MacCumhaill Park on Sunday week.

Should the CAC endorse the CHC’s decision, they could seek a hearing with the Disputes Resolution Authority.

