No fresh injury concerns for Galway

The Galway hurlers have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Leinster Championship opener away to Wexford this Saturday.

Jason Flynn, who injured his hamstring on the afternoon of Galway’s Walsh Cup opener on January 9, is back on the field “doing a bit of light running”, but his return inside the whitewash on matchday is still another couple of weeks off yet.

Defender Shane Cooney is the other long-term injury absentee having damaged his knee earlier in the season.

Finishing in the top three in Leinster will be “very, very difficult” for a Galway side in “transition”, according to selector Kevin Lally.

“There are three places up for grabs and we want to be in one of the three places, which is going to be very, very difficult,” said Lally.

“And obviously starting at the weekend in Wexford, an away fixture, it’s going to be a hard fixture to get up and running with. But our goal is to be in the top three in Leinster.

“We used 34 players during the league. And obviously a good bit more before that in the Walsh Cup. We have given loads of guys game time at different stages. And thankfully a lot of them have put their hands up. We will be picking the team on the back of, obviously, league performances and then the last three weeks of training.”