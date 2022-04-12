Gearoid Hegarty: 'You have to play on the edge. It's either kill or be killed out there'

Gearoid Hegarty has insisted he's not a dirty player and has vowed to continue playing 'on the edge', maintaining it's 'kill or be killed out there'.

Hegarty acknowledged he was 'embarrassed' to be shown a straight red card for his 'stupid' clash with Galway's Joseph Cooney during Limerick's National League defeat.

Pundit Donal Óg Cusack said afterwards that 'with Hegarty, you'd have to say, it's coming to him a while' though the 27-year-old rejected any suggestion that he's a dirty player.

Bord Gáis Energy ambassador Hegarty said he 'couldn't care less' what Cusack or other pundits think and said the reality is that while he was deeply disappointed to have been red carded, he won't alter his game.

"Look, people are entitled to their opinions, what he said is what he said," said Hegarty of Cusack. "But I suppose the old phrase that nice guys win nothing is relevant. Like, we do play on the edge as a team, we all play on the edge and I think you have to play on the edge.

"It's either kill or be killed out there, in my opinion. As I said, he's entitled to his opinion, it doesn't bother me, I couldn't care less what people say about me. I honestly couldn't care less about what's said bar the people speaking inside in our little circle. He's entitled to his opinion, off he goes, I couldn't care less."

Hegarty said he would totally reject any suggestion that he's a dirty player.

"Yeah, I would definitely," he continued. "I think there's a big difference between dirty and physical.

"There's a bit of a grey area between the two but we do play a very physical brand of hurling. It's as simple as that.

"At times we play on the edge and at times you maybe go a little bit over the edge and that's just the way it is and that's why the referee is there to control it.

"I made a mistake in the Galway game, I went too far over the line and I got punished and I should have got punished. I got rightly sent off and that's the way it is.

Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick is shown a red card by referee Fergal Horgan during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Limerick and Galway at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

"It's not going to stop me from playing on the edge. That's just the way I play. It's worked for me very well over the last couple of years.

"It's just trying to strike the balance between not going too far over the line. If you do go too far over the line, you'll be punished by the referee and that's what happened that day.

"I've taken great learnings from it and going forward in the Championship, I know what that horrible feeling is when you do get sent off so I'll learn from it and we'll move on."

Limerick will begin the defence of their Munster title on Sunday at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in a repeat of the 2021 All-Ireland final against Cork. Their ultimate goal is to claim a three-in-a-row of All-Ireland titles, their fourth crown in five seasons, though Hegarty rubbished comparisons between the current Limerick team and the great Kilkenny side that won eight All-Irelands between 2006 and 2015.

"I think the great Kilkenny team is kind of an interesting comparison because I don't necessarily agree with it. If I was one of those Kilkenny hurlers, Tommy Walsh, whoever it is with eight and nine All-Irelands, I'd be disappointed if I was them, getting compared to our Limerick team because they have a lot more Celtic Crosses than we do."

Hegarty admitted Limerick's league campaign, which yielded just three points from a possible 10, 'obviously wasn't great' but said in hindsight it was a big success as they learned so much from it.

"I think we are as hungry as ever," he maintained. "People aren't allowed, but if people were allowed to come in and watch our training sessions, nobody would question our hunger, I'll tell you that much. We have been back since the 3rd of January and we have put down an unbelievably tough couple of months of training.

"You saw in the league, we weren't where we needed to be but at the end of the day, the common goal is the Championship and we are right and ready to go. We're not worried by whether we are a hungry team or not, I can promise you that."

