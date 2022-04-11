Tipp boss Bonnar doesn't hide his goals for Waterford opener 

Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar admits his team will need to score goals to beat Waterford in Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 1 opener in Walsh Park.

Stating Liam Cahill’s side are “probably considered the best team in the country”, Tipperary will be looking to stop a run of three consecutive defeats across league and championship against their neighbours.

The latest loss came last month when the Déise were 10-point winners in Walsh Park as Tipperary failed to raise a green flag. Bonnar knows they can’t afford to be goalless this weekend against hurling’s in-form side.

“We’ll have to raise a few green flags down there in Walsh Park. I think when we went down, we hit 21 points but didn’t raise a green flag and that took its toll. It’s not like they went to town on us either, they scored one goal but the threat is always there with Waterford.

“They really went for the jugular in the latter part of the league. But goals coming at the right time are huge in championship and can create momentum. We’ll be hoping to keep that scoreboard ticking over and not find ourselves in a position where with 15 or 20 minutes to go there’s only three points in it. But they hit us for 10 points without reply, and that can’t happen. At the level we are at, we need to keep that scoreboard ticking over and it’s something we’ll be conscious of for the whole 70 minutes at Walsh Park.”

That said, Bonnar is confident Tipperary, despite being underdogs without so many retired or injured multiple All-Ireland winners, will be able to live with Waterford’s intensity.

“I think Thomas Hargroves, our strength and conditioning person, has done a fabulous job in terms of the endurance and the power that's needed we won't be found wanting. That won't be an excuse that will be coming from Tipperary. We'll match anyone in those stakes.”

He continued: “Tipp would have played a different kind of style, hugely skilful hurlers we all know that and they were able to pinpoint balls to 40, 50, 60 yards and the more modern game now, in terms of what the likes of your Cork’s, Limerick’s and Waterford’s are doing is more of a running power game. It is about breaking the tackle and having that pace to get away and create those options.

“I am looking at the players we have, the likes of your Ger Browne, Conor Bowe, the younger lads, Gearóid O’Connor, Jake Morris, Mark Kehoe... these are all lads who would burn you on their own, so we are mixing them with some of the more experienced lads and that is rubbing off on everyone.

"I would not be fearful, I think we have an exceptional bunch of players who can mix that power and pace, mix that hurling and as important as it is to be able to transition that ball out of defence, we need to be able to deliver ball to the right places at the right time.”

Bonnar insists he didn’t feel an onus to pick up wins in the league. “If I was under that kind of pressure after the first couple of wins against Laois and Kilkenny, it would have been easy for me to keep the same team together and try and get another victory against Dublin and put us in a League semi-final, but that wasn't the case with us. We said we wanted to try and use as many of the players and get an idea what they might be able to bring for us in the Championship.”

Seamus Callanan is the only player ruled out of Tipperary’s plans in the medium term. Bonnar indicated his lay-off, initially due to be two games, is likely to be longer. “It's a bit of a nightmare for him because the infection now is gone into the bone so it is going to be a bit longer in terms of trying to manage that injury that he got. That was bad enough but the infection has carried through now. It's going to be very difficult for him."