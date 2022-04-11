GPA's vow of silence continues into championship

Inter-county squad representatives have voted to extend players’ boycott of televised interviews and provincial competitions into this weekend, the start of the senior provincial championships.

In a note to reps today, the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) explained that they will continue to boycott “post-match televised interviews and the launching of league finals provincial comps only”.

As the GAA and GPA look to sit down for a scheduled joint review committee this Thursday, players are to avoid televised interviews after games. However, the GPA explained that “any other media apart from post-match televised interviews is OK”.

Limerick’s 2020 hurler of the year Gearóid Hegarty attended a Bord Gáis event today. However, that was given the green light as “any long term contractual player commitments re sponsorship and media are permitted in current protest. For example, one piece is out today. The GPA will not put a player in a situation where they’d be vulnerable to breach of contract.”

Depending on how Thursday’s meeting goes, the GPA could vote to escalate their boycott to include “all commercial activity”. They have also informed the GAA that they are “open to independent facilitation”.

Meanwhile, the four Armagh players proposed one-match bans arising from the melee at the end of their Division 1 clash against Donegal in Letterkenny last month will have their cases heard by the Central Hearings Committee this evening. Stefan Campbell, Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Cian O’Neill are hoping to have their one-match suspensions overturned so that they can line out against Donegal in Ballybofey in Sunday week’s Ulster SFC quarter-final. Donegal’s Neil McGee and Odhrán McFadden-Ferry have already accepted their one-match bans and will miss out on the game in MacCumhaill Park.