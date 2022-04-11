GPA's vow of silence continues into championship

In a note to reps today, the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) explained that they will continue to boycott “post-match televised interviews and the launching of league finals provincial comps only”.
GPA's vow of silence continues into championship
Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 16:02
John Fogarty

Inter-county squad representatives have voted to extend players’ boycott of televised interviews and provincial competitions into this weekend, the start of the senior provincial championships.

In a note to reps today, the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) explained that they will continue to boycott “post-match televised interviews and the launching of league finals provincial comps only”.

As the GAA and GPA look to sit down for a scheduled joint review committee this Thursday, players are to avoid televised interviews after games. However, the GPA explained that “any other media apart from post-match televised interviews is OK”.

Limerick’s 2020 hurler of the year Gearóid Hegarty attended a Bord Gáis event today. However, that was given the green light as “any long term contractual player commitments re sponsorship and media are permitted in current protest. For example, one piece is out today. The GPA will not put a player in a situation where they’d be vulnerable to breach of contract.” 

Depending on how Thursday’s meeting goes, the GPA could vote to escalate their boycott to include “all commercial activity”. They have also informed the GAA that they are “open to independent facilitation”.

Meanwhile, the four Armagh players proposed one-match bans arising from the melee at the end of their Division 1 clash against Donegal in Letterkenny last month will have their cases heard by the Central Hearings Committee this evening. Stefan Campbell, Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Cian O’Neill are hoping to have their one-match suspensions overturned so that they can line out against Donegal in Ballybofey in Sunday week’s Ulster SFC quarter-final. Donegal’s Neil McGee and Odhrán McFadden-Ferry have already accepted their one-match bans and will miss out on the game in MacCumhaill Park.

More in this section

Bord Gáis Energy Hurling to Core 2022 Campaign Gearoid Hegarty: 'I was embarrassed by straight red card'
Cork minors make two changes for Limerick game at Pairc Ui Chaoimh Cork minors make two changes for Limerick game at Pairc Ui Chaoimh
Donegal v Meath - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Final All-Ireland champions Meath add League title to collection
Tipperary v Dublin - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B

Callanan's recovery complicated by bone infection

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices