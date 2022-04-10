All-Ireland champions Meath add League title to collection

Croke Park continues to be Meath's field of dreams with another landmark win for the Royal County ladies, this time a first ever Lidl NFL Division 1 title success.
Just seven months after winning the All-Ireland senior championship for the first time there, Eamonn Murray's side held off a determined Donegal to claim a maiden league win.
Reigning Footballer of the Year Vikki Wall struck the 54th minute point that proved to be the insurance score in a hard fought two-point win.
Meath led by seven points after a great start but then conceded 1-5 without reply from a rallying Donegal who wiped out the deficit early in the second-half and took a narrow lead.
It was anyone's game at that stage but Niamh O'Sullivan's 40th minute goal for Meath put them into a lead that they would ultimately hold onto. Kelsey Nesbitt scored Meath's other goal in the first-half as they roared 1-6 to 0-2 clear and hinted at a rout. There were strong early performances too from Emma Duggan and fellow All-Star Emma Troy.
But that 1-5 without response from Donegal turned the game on its head and made for a cracking last 20 minutes or so.
Niamh McLaughlin scored the Donegal goal in the 27th minute from a penalty after Yvonne Bonner was hauled down by Mary Kate Lynch who was sin binned for the foul. O'Sullivan's goal for Meath after a terrific pass from Duggan proved to be decisive and Wall's late point kept Meath just about in front.
They will return to action in the three-team Leinster championship that also includes Dublin and Westmeath.