GPA wants independent mediator due to impasse in expenses dispute

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) has suggested the appointment of an independent mediator to resolve their expenses stand-off with the GAA.

In a letter to Central Council delegates last Wednesday, GPA chief executive Tom Parsons highlighted that a facilitator would be in keeping with the disputes resolution process previously agreed by the GAA and GPA.

"The players want to resolve this issue and believe it can be resolved with fairness and reason," he wrote. "As per my remarks at central council on Saturday, the GPA are open to services of an independent facilitator.

“This is part of the Dispute Resolution on the protocol with the GPA, however the GAA management issued the player Charter without agreement of the GPA, which is against the spirit of dispute resolution.”

Parsons issued the email to delegates on foot of requests from Central Council delegates at the April 2 meeting. He highlighted there have been no developments in resolving the impasse.

"I would like to note there are no on-going discussions with the GAA management on this matter currently. The last engagement was on the 10th of March, 2022, the next scheduled engagement outside of the Charter is a JRC (joint review committee) meeting on the 14th April."

Also signed by national executive committee co-chairperson and current Wexford hurler Matthew O'Hanlon, Parsons outlined the issues they have with the expenses arrangement as signed off by the GAA, such as the limit of 32 players per squad for full expenses.

"The current situation has placed an imposed Charter that serves 32 players only. 32 players on a squad is not practical from a player welfare perspective, and the Charter should protect all players on the squad.

"Fundamentally, we believe that players should not be used as cost control mechanism by the GAA management, as the players have no control on the quantity of scheduled sessions.

"The GPA has proposed a Contact Hours policy to the GAA to regulate the collective activity of senior inter-county teams. This is a positive method to regulate collective sessions but was not accepted as an alternative measure. From initial research, sessions would vary between three and five and likely result in an average of four.

"Players felt their expenses were held back and not released since December. Despite the request by the GPA to pay expenses regardless of a Charter dispute. The GPA will not agree to the cost-saving mechanisms proposed, which the GAA negotiating team stated would be three sessions a week up until the 9th of March.

“The GAA’s position is that it will centrally pay for four sessions and anything in excess of that will be negotiated locally. So it is OK to have any amount of sessions scheduled but the GAA centrally does not pay. This does not promote 'good player welfare practice'."

The GPA claim that up until December last year there was little or no indication of limits on training sessions, fully-expensed squad numbers and the original 65 cent per mile allowance not being returned.

"During these JRC meetings the only change mentioned by the GAA management was to explore a reduction on the gear allowance. The GPA agreed to this on the basis of sustainability and centralised procurement. It is agreed in the protocol that 'The GAA will agree to design and implement a centralised procurement process, in consultation with the GPA, that will control the costs relating to senior Intercounty teams'. That centralised procurement has not happened.

"During the negotiations in December of 2021, the GAA management proposed to maintain all cost-saving measures. The reduced mileage rate, the capping of sessions, reduced footwear and gear and the capping of the panel to 32. This was hugely disappointing, and after a series of discussions, the negotiations ended and the GAA stated they would not return to the 2019 Charter.”

Players continue to boycott official GAA and sponsorship events in protest at the expenses issue, while they and managers have committed to a significant media ban to highlight their concern.