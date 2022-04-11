More silverware for Galway, more misery for Cork

Camogie League Division One final

Galway 2-14

Cork 1-13

Not for the first time in this year’s Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League, Galway proved that they have the resilience and character to salvage a result from a difficult situation, when they came from six points down to beat Cork by four points in the Division One final at Croke Park on Saturday night.

1-4 off the bench from Carrie Dolan proved to be the ace which transformed the contest and it’s a measure of how difficult Galway are to beat right now that even as Dolan was making a mockery of the decision to drop her from the starting 15, the Tribeswomen were marching towards yet another national trophy.

“We try and pick the team on form, the starting team was who we felt the form players were at the time” explained manager Cathal Murray. “Carrie was exceptional. She really shoved it up to us and that's what we wanted her to do”.

Dolan’s 1-4, a well-taken goal from Catherine Finnerty and a late insurance point from Sabina Rabbitte meant that Galway’s bench produced 2-5 in the second half. Meanwhile Cork’s team as a whole added just three points from the 31st minute onwards – a single point from their impressive wing-back Saoirse McCarthy, and two stoppage time frees from Katrina Mackey.

Cork boss Matthew Twomey admitted that “we had no answer to them. It was similar last year in the All-Ireland final, we went a goal up and they came back at us. Our pace dropped and they excelled”.

Twomey, who hopes to welcome Hannah Looney and Orla Cronin back to his panel in the next two to three weeks, said that this year’s league was hugely beneficial to his group, despite Saturday night's defeat.

“Ten players made their debut in the league, seven played in Croke Park for the first time in that game” he said. “This was bonus territory and we put ourselves in a great position at the start of the second half. It’s disappointing that we didn’t kick on, but we’re learning all the time. We’re learning about the players and even about ourselves as a management team."

There were certainly plenty of positives for the Rebels. Aishling Thompson, Saoirse McCarthy and Laura Hayes were excellent in the first half with six points between them before the break while dominating midfield and half-back.

Laura Treacy impressed in defence and Fiona Keating made light of a hand injury to score two excellent points.

Yet it was a different story in the second half. Amy O’Connor rattled the net with the first score after the restart to make it 1-10 to 0-7, but Galway quickly set about chipping away at the lead, and goals from Finnerty and Dolan after 44 and 50 minutes gave them a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“We’ve been in sticky situations at different times over the last couple of years; down in Callan last year, the All-Ireland final against Cork last year and today again, and against Tipperary a few weeks ago in Ballinasloe” said Murray.

“We were really lucky to come out of that, but that’s a good sign of a team. But we’re not going to get carried away either. The same thing was being said about Kilkenny last year when they won the league after winning the All-Ireland.

“Cork are going to learn a huge amount from that, Kilkenny and Tipperary and all these teams looking in are going to learn a huge amount from that. We’re half way through a year but as players and management, we’re going to be judged on how we do in the All-Ireland series."

Scorers for Galway: C Dolan (1-4, 3f), A O’Reilly (0-5, 2f), C Finnerty (1-0), N Kilkenny (0-1), Á Keane (0-1), A Donohue (0-1), O McGrath (0-1), S Rabbitte (0-1).

Scorers for Cork: A Thompson (0-3), S McCarthy (0-3), K Mackey (0-3, 2f), A O’Connor (1-0), F Keating (0-2), L Hayes (0-1), C Sigerson (0-1f).

GALWAY: Sarah Healy; R Hanniffy, S Dervan, Shauna Healy; R Black, E Helebert, D Higgins; A Donohue, N Kilkenny; N Hanniffy, A O’Reilly, Á Keane; O McGrath, R Hennelly, S McGrath.

Subs: C Finnerty for Keane (38), C Dolan for S McGrath (38), S Rabbitte for O’Reilly (59), S Spellman for Hanniffy (60+2), T Kenny for Black (60+2).

CORK: A Lee; L Coppinger, L Treacy, M Cahalane; S McCarthy, M Murphy, L Hayes; K O’Mahoney, A Thompson; K Mackey, C Sigerson, I O’Regan; C Healy, F Keating, A O’Connor.

Subs: E Murphy for Healy (30), M Ring for Sigerson (52), A Smith for Keating (60+2).

Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath)